Karan Johar unveils wax statue at Madame Tussauds Singapore with mom Hiroo Johar

Filmmaker Karan Johar unveiled his wax figure at Madame Tussauds, Singapore on Thursday and he was accompanied by mom Hiroo Johar. In pictures shared online, Karan and Hiroo stand beside the statue that strikes the pose of taking a selfie. The statue shows KJo donning a black ensemble paired up with a printed jacket.

Karan Johar had earlier informed that the unveiling would be live streamed from Sentosa. “Join me for the unveiling of my Wax Figure! It’s the Ultimate Film Star Experience. Only two more days to go, unveiling on April 4. Follow @mtssingapore for the live streaming, starts 10am SGT,” he tweeted alongside a picture showcasing him holding hand imprints and a copy of his book, An Unsuitable Boy, lying on the table.

Join me for the unveiling of my Wax Figure! It’s the Ultimate Film Star Experience. Only two more days to go, unveiling on April 4. Follow @mtssingapore for the live streaming, starts 10am SGT pic.twitter.com/lr1o9BPQQq — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) April 2, 2019

Karan also launched an ‘ultimate film star’ experience, a 2,500 square metres new zone celebrating Indian cinema. It will utilise interactive technology like AR, Kinect, Hologram and physical special effects giving visitors the chance to dance and act their way into the hall of fame alongside noted Indian celebrities.

The official Instagram account of Madame Tussauds, Singapore, shared an update about the event, along with a photograph of Karan showcasing his hand imprints and more. “Not a fan of coffee? But not with Karan Johar’s Koffee because he will definitely brew to perfection! Join us at the opening of Ultimate Film Star experience on April 4,” the post read.

Karan has quite an interesting lineup of films coming up— while his period love saga, Kalank, is all set to hit theatres on April 17, he is working on Student of The Year 2 and another period film, Takht.

First Published: Apr 04, 2019 09:42 IST