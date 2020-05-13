e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 13, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Kareena Kapoor Khan goes makeup-free in new sun-kissed selfie, Malaika Arora says ‘you’re so beautiful’. See here

Kareena Kapoor Khan goes makeup-free in new sun-kissed selfie, Malaika Arora says ‘you’re so beautiful’. See here

Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared a new selfie on social media, much to the admiration of her friends.

bollywood Updated: May 13, 2020 08:46 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Kareena Kapoor Khan has been posting regular social media updates.
Kareena Kapoor Khan has been posting regular social media updates.
         

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared a new selfie on Instagram, and her friends can’t help but admire her beauty. Kareena shared the selfie on late Tuesday.

She wrote in the caption, “Because eye-shadow is too mainstream!” The picture shows Kareena with the sunlight falling on her face. The shadow of her mobile phone can be seen.

The picture has been ‘liked’ over 500000 times, with everyone from her manager Poonam Damania to her friends Amrita and Malaika Arora commenting. “You are just so very beautiful,” Malaika wrote in her comment. “When you look this beautiful, there’s no need for makeup!” wrote another person.

 

Kareena has been sharing regular social media updates, ever since she joined Instagram earlier this year. On Mother’s Day, she posted a picture of herself with her son, Taimur, and wrote in the caption. “This pretty much sums up mother’s day and well... every other day with Tim.”

Besides Taimur, Kareena’s husband, actor Saif Ali Khan also frequently features on her Instagram. She recently shared a picture of Saif giving Taimur a haircut during lockdown.

Also read: When Alia Bhatt joined Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor for a magazine photoshoot. See pic

Kareena spoke about her social media activity in an interview to Bombay Times recently. She said, “I can’t be dressed in couture all the time. And, I do have days when my hair is out of place. The thing is, I want to be as real as possible and be dressed in what makes me comfortable. I can’t sit dressed up all day. It gets to me that people are looking at what I’m wearing all the time and scrutinising it. There are times when I just want to chill in a simple set of clothes and feel like myself, keep my hair tied or loose and just let things be.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
LIVE: Covid-19 cases in India cross 74,000-mark, 3,525 cases, 122 deaths recorded in last 24 hours
LIVE: Covid-19 cases in India cross 74,000-mark, 3,525 cases, 122 deaths recorded in last 24 hours
Stimulus may offer cash aid to poor, credit for industry
Stimulus may offer cash aid to poor, credit for industry
‘Self-reliant India will integrate not isolate’: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
‘Self-reliant India will integrate not isolate’: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Delhi man, who killed mother 33 years ago, shoots dead son
Delhi man, who killed mother 33 years ago, shoots dead son
Stones were thrown at my house: Yuvraj recalls 2014 World T20 final
Stones were thrown at my house: Yuvraj recalls 2014 World T20 final
Fast, not furious: Trump backs Musk in fight to reopen Tesla plant
Fast, not furious: Trump backs Musk in fight to reopen Tesla plant
Jubilant Life Sciences Limited ties up with Gilead for remdesivir
Jubilant Life Sciences Limited ties up with Gilead for remdesivir
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19PM ModiIndian RailwaysCovid-19 Lockdown

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In