Kareena Kapoor Khan says ‘challenge accepted’ on behalf of Taimur Ali Khan, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. See pic

Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared a picture of Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, as a part of the #ChallengeAccepted Instagram trend. See the picture here.

bollywood Updated: Jul 28, 2020 20:23 IST
Hindustan Times
Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a picture collage of Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu.
         

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared a monochrome picture of her son Taimur Ali Khan, posing with his cousin Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, as a part of the ongoing #ChallengeAccepted Instagram trend, which aims to ‘empower’ women around the world.

She captioned her post, “Empower. Support. Love. Never lose the child in you.” The picture shows the two children posing for the camera, wearing fancy hats. Kareena tagged Anaita Shroff Adajania, Katrina Kaif and Lakshmi Lehr to continue the chain.

 

Previously, actors Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Malaika Arora, Samantha Akkineni, and Shahid Kapoor’s wife, Mira Rajput, also shared posts. Bhumi Pednekar also shared a gorgeous black-and-white picture and wrote: “Love,Support,Be kind & Fly High #ChallengeAccepted.” Dia Mirza added hers and said: “Challenge Accepted. Strong women uplift each other.”

Huma Qureshi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Taapsee Pannu, Bipasha Basu, Ekta Kapoor, Lisa Ray, Kalki Koechlin, Shilpa Shetty and Ananya Panday also shared monochrome pictures.

Also read: Janhvi Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Sara Ali Khan share stunning black-and-white pics, fans say ‘you’re always ready for the challenge’

Actor Zareen Khan told Hindustan Times, “I think it’s a great challenge where women are uplifting each other and spreading positivity, it’s much needed. In a world where women are always taught to take/see each other as competition and create insecurities among themselves, this challenge is all about spreading positivity and supporting each other.” Sophie Choudry added, “At a time like this, we are all finding ways to connect with each other and lift each other’s spirits. Social media can be such a toxic place so it’s lovely when we can turn it into something so beautiful and positive.”

