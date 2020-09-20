Kareena Kapoor Khan shares musings before 40th birthday: ‘I want to love, laugh, forgive, forget and most importantly pray’

bollywood

Kareena Kapoor Khan seems to be in a reflective mood ahead of her 40th birthday on September 21. She took to Instagram to share her musings, along with a stunning photo of herself, and thanked her experiences and decisions for shaping her into the woman that she is.

Sharing a gorgeous black-and-white photo of herself, Kareena wrote, “As I enter my 40th year... I want to sit back, reflect, love, laugh, forgive, forget and most importantly pray and thank the strongest force up there for giving me the strength and thank my experiences and decisions for making me the woman I am... Some right, some wrong, some great, some not so... but still, hey BIG 40 make it BIG.”

Earlier in the day, Kareena took to Instagram stories to reveal that the prep for her birthday celebrations had already begun. She shared a picture of kebabs in the making and wrote, “Birthday kebabs getting ready. By @reenz290.” She tagged her childhood friend, Reenaa Pillai Gupta, in the photo.

Kareena is expecting her second child with husband, Saif Ali Khan. “We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family!! Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support. - Saif and Kareena,” a joint statement issued by the couple last month read.

On the work front, Kareena’s next release is Advait Chandan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, starring Aamir Khan in the eponymous role. The film, a remake of the critically-acclaimed Hollywood blockbuster Forrest Gump, will bring the two actors on screen after nearly a decade since their last outing, Talash. It is scheduled to hit the theatres on Christmas next year.

Kareena also has Karan Johar’s period epic Takht in the pipeline. The film, which also stars Janhvi Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor, was supposed to go on floors in March but has been indefinitely stalled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

