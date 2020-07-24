e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 24, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora pose with their girl friends in no-mask, pre-corona throwback pic

Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora pose with their girl friends in no-mask, pre-corona throwback pic

Actors Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora are joined by Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora and Natasha Poonawala in this throwback picture.

bollywood Updated: Jul 24, 2020 19:49 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora with Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora and Natasha Poonawala.
Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora with Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora and Natasha Poonawala.
         

Malaika Arora has shared a super-glam picture with her girl friends from when they met the last time, before the coronavirus pandemic took over the world. The photo shows her posing with Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora and Natasha Poonawala.

“When we last all met jus before lockdown ..... outfit (check) makeup (check) Sunglasses’s (check) poseready (check) .... n no masks (check) @amuaroraofficial @natasha.poonawalla @kareenakapoorkhan @therealkarismakapoor ( ur pose says it all gurl),” Malaika wrote with her post. Sharing it on Instagram Stories, Kareena wrote, “My women for life.”

 

Earlier this month, Malaika had shared a throwback selfie reminiscing about a date with BFFs Kareena, Karisma, sister Amrita and designer Mallika Bhat. The 46-year-old star shared the photo on Instagram, in which she can be seen posing with Karisma, Kareena and Amrita as they pout and pose for the selfie. Along with the snap, Malaika noted, “Bffs that pout together stay forever. #majormissing #majorlove @therealkarismakapoor @mallika_bhat @amuaroraofficial @kareenakapoorkhan.” Kareena reposted the picture, captioning it as, “Forever Us.”

Also read: Moothon movie review: Near-perfect Nivin Pauly-starrer is one of the best films of the year

Malaika had been spending time at home during the lockdown. She has been quite active on social media, sharing pictures and videos on social media. She shared a throwback picture with son Arhaan Khan and urged people to focus on their health amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
‘Confident Governor won’t buckle under pressure to defer assembly session’: Gehlot
‘Confident Governor won’t buckle under pressure to defer assembly session’: Gehlot
‘No bouncers are guarding us, nor are we ill or crying’: MLA in Pilot camp
‘No bouncers are guarding us, nor are we ill or crying’: MLA in Pilot camp
Mike Pompeo sets agenda for a new Cold War with China. Russia will be key
Mike Pompeo sets agenda for a new Cold War with China. Russia will be key
First dose of Covid-19 candidate Covaxin administered to 30-yr-old at AIIMS Delhi
First dose of Covid-19 candidate Covaxin administered to 30-yr-old at AIIMS Delhi
‘I came back and spoke to Sachin paaji’: Kohli after 2014 England debacle
‘I came back and spoke to Sachin paaji’: Kohli after 2014 England debacle
Rahul Gandhi should either take charge or get out of the way, writes Barkha Dutt
Rahul Gandhi should either take charge or get out of the way, writes Barkha Dutt
China reacts to UK envoy’s remarks on India-China stand off
China reacts to UK envoy’s remarks on India-China stand off
Explained | Covid voice test, radio detection: India-Israel’s big tech push
Explained | Covid voice test, radio detection: India-Israel’s big tech push
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesPriyanka ChopraKangana RanautSushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In