Kareena Kapoor shares glimpse of son Taimur’s Halloween party, can you identify him?

Updated: Nov 01, 2020, 20:32 IST

As Bollywood was abuzz with pictures and videos of their kids’ and their Halloween celebrations, actor Kareena Kapoor has shared a glimpse of a Halloween party she threw for her son Taimur and his friends at her residence.

Kareena shared a group picture of the little kids from the party on her Instagram stories. The colourful picture shows Taimur with red paint on his face and dressed up in a black costume with ribs drawn on it. He looks almost unrecognisable in the get-up. His other friends are dressed up as Iron Man, Captain America and a skeleton. She called it the “most amazing Halloween party” in the caption.

Taimur and friends at the Halloween party.

The Veere Di Wedding actor also shared a video of the kids taking part in a game. As the host threw some goodies for them to collect, the kids could be seen picking the tiny things on the floor. The kids were seen collecting the articles in their pumpkin-shaped baskets.

Kareena Kapoor and Taimur along with their friends at the Halloween party.

More pictures from the party appeared on Kareena’s fanpages. There were pictures of Kareena, dressed in a loose knee-length frock and quirky yellow slippers, posing alongside other moms.

Kareena is expecting her second child with husband Saif Ali Khan. She recently returned to Mumbai after wrapping up the shoot of her upcoming film, Laal Singh Chaddha. Sharing a picture with co-star Aamir Khan on Instagram, Kareena wrote, “And all journeys must come to an end. Today, I wrapped my film Laal Singh Chaddha... tough times... the pandemic, my pregnancy, nervousness but absolutely nothing could stop the passion with which we shot, with all safety measures ofcourse.Thank you @_aamirkhan and @advaitchandan for an intense yet poignant journey... thank you to my most wonderful team.’”

Kareena continues to work on her various brand endorsements and recently joined sister Karisma Kapoor for a jacket brand. The two actors were spotted posing together for a photoshoot in the balcony of Kareena’s residence.

