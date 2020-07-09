e-paper
Kareena Kapoor shares her and friend's journey from being single to becoming mothers: 'Us and now Tim and Ranvir'

Kareena Kapoor shares her and friend’s journey from being single to becoming mothers: ‘Us and now Tim and Ranvir’

Kareena Kapoor has shared a throwback picture with her friend and a more recent one of them posing with their kids during a vacation.

bollywood Updated: Jul 09, 2020 11:05 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Kareena Kapoor with her friend (left) and the two posing with their kids (right).
Kareena Kapoor with her friend (left) and the two posing with their kids (right).
         

Kareena Kapoor has shared a happy memory with a close friend and how they have evolved in life over the years. The actor shared two pictures to highlight the visible transition from being best friends to hanging out with their respective kids.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Kareena wrote, “Some friendships just don’t need a definition... they are embedded forever @reenz290. Us and now Tim and Ranvir.” The first picture seems to be many years old and shows the two in the middle of a busy street and posing for the camera during a trip. The second picture shows them standing on a lakeside, with two strollers besides them. While Kareena’s son Taimur is seen sitting in one, her friend’s son Ranvir, of almost the same age, is seen sitting in another.

 

The post received more than 65000 ‘likes’ within a few minutes. Kareena’s sister Amrita Arora dropped several heart emojis in reaction to the post.

Taimur with father Saif Ali Khan.
Taimur with father Saif Ali Khan.

Kareena often shares pictures of Tim from his playtime at home. She had once shared a candid picture of him lying on father Saif Ali Khan’s back as the actor was asleep on the floor. She captioned it, “I always got your back”... Tim took it literally #FavouriteBoys #QuarantineMornings.”

Also read: Ranbir Kapoor gives a big hug to Neetu Kapoor at her birthday party, Karan Johar makes an appearance. See pics

Kareena had recently opened up about how motherhood has changed her as a person. She told Hindustan Times Brunch in an interview, “I was always responsible but now the way I look at life is through Taimur’s eyes. Earlier it was only about me and Saif, but now its all about him.”

Kareena was last seen opposite Akshay Kumar in Good Newwz. She will now be seen opposite Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is the official remake of Tom Hanks’ cult classic Forrest Gump. She also has Karan Johar’s period drama Takht in her kitty.

