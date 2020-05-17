Kareena Kapoor shares throwback pics as she misses her friends: ‘Sundays are for daydreaming’

bollywood

Updated: May 17, 2020 17:48 IST

Actor Kareena Kapoor is sorely missing her pre-lockdown life. On Sunday, she shared two more throwback photos on her Instagram page.

The new photos shows her and husband Saif Ali Khan with their friends. One picture shows Kareena lying in the green grass of lush countryside with a friend next to her. A baby is also seen in a pram with them. The second picture is from a formal party with a large group. Saif is also seen in the picture with his friends. “Sundays are for daydreaming and reminiscing the fondest memories #MissYouGuysALittleMore,” Kareena’s caption read.

Once again, Kareena’s fans showered the post with love for her pictures. “Love u Kareena u are my favourite forever,” wrote one. “Ma’am you’re amazing,” wrote another.

Earlier this month, Kareena had shared a photo with her team and said she missed being at work with them. “The good old days... no social distancing only love.But for now... do gaj ki doori and stay home,” she wrote. The picture was from when she was shooting for Laal Singh Chaddha in Punjab.

Kareena is currently in lockdown with Saif and their son Taimur at their Mumbai home. She recently shared a picture of how all three created an artwork together. She put out a picture of Saif holding a white piece of cloth with hand imprints. The artwork has been created by Kareena, Saif and Taimur. Along with the picture, Kareena wrote, Quarantine 2020 imprinted for life...SAK, KKK and TAK... spreading hope and faith [?] #QuaranTimDiaries #InhousePicasso.” Kareena has been updating her fans on her quarantine activities by posting pictures and videos on Instagram.

