e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 14, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Fashion and Trends / Kareena Kapoor reveals the secret behind her flawless skin

Kareena Kapoor reveals the secret behind her flawless skin

When it comes to flawless skin in the Bollywood industry, Kareena Kapoor Khan with her peaches and cream complexion is the first to come to mind. Giving a glimpse of her in-house skincare routine, actor Kareena Kapoor on Thursday shared a brief video clip on social media and revealed her ‘Summer essentials.’

fashion-and-trends Updated: May 14, 2020 23:18 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, Delhi
When it comes to flawless skin in the Bollywood industry, Kareena Kapoor Khan with her peaches and cream complexion is the first to come to mind.
When it comes to flawless skin in the Bollywood industry, Kareena Kapoor Khan with her peaches and cream complexion is the first to come to mind.(Instagram)
         

When it comes to flawless skin in the Bollywood industry, Kareena Kapoor Khan with her peaches and cream complexion is the first to come to mind. Giving a glimpse of her in-house skincare routine, actor Kareena Kapoor on Thursday shared a brief video clip on social media and revealed her ‘Summer essentials.’

The 39-year-old star hopped on to Instagram to share her love for ‘Messy bun, Kaftan, and homemade masks.”

As she listed them under the category of her ‘summer essentials’ in the captions, the actor shared a video where she has her face pack on and taking a selfie. The actor struck a pose with her signature pout.

The ‘Ki and Ka’ actor could be seen wearing a pink and white coloured comfy kurta with her hair tied to the back in the picture.

 

This is Kareena’s 56th post on her recently launched Instagram profile. The ‘Jab We Met’ actor made her Instagram debut on March 6. The number of followers on Bebo’s profile shot up to over 1.98 Million within just nine days of her joining the medium. Meanwhile, the ‘Good Newwz’ star has been updating the fans of her quarantine activities on the photo-sharing platform. Since her social media debut Kareena has posted about everything, from her son Taimur Ali Khan’s artwork to husband Saif Ali Khan giving little Tim a haircut during the lockdown.

Recently, the actor was seen binge-watching famous chick-lit series ‘Four More Shots Please!’ with her girl gang but at a social distance - conference video call.

(With ANI inputs )

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
US vs China over Covid-19 goes up a notch ahead of WHO meet. Round 2 over Taiwan
US vs China over Covid-19 goes up a notch ahead of WHO meet. Round 2 over Taiwan
India yet to decide on issue of engaging the Taliban
India yet to decide on issue of engaging the Taliban
India highlights need for peace and tranquillity on border with China following clashes
India highlights need for peace and tranquillity on border with China following clashes
No sixes in last 10: Yuvraj Singh slams Greg Chappell’s statement
No sixes in last 10: Yuvraj Singh slams Greg Chappell’s statement
Kerala’s worst fears come true with Gulf returnees driving a big spike in Covid-19 cases
Kerala’s worst fears come true with Gulf returnees driving a big spike in Covid-19 cases
Hygiene, masking, distancing: Dr Naresh Trehan’s mantra to fight coronavirus
Hygiene, masking, distancing: Dr Naresh Trehan’s mantra to fight coronavirus
Nirav Modi cites rats, insects in Mumbai jail to avoid extradition
Nirav Modi cites rats, insects in Mumbai jail to avoid extradition
Housing boost for middle class, migrants: Govt stimulus amid Covid crisis
Housing boost for middle class, migrants: Govt stimulus amid Covid crisis
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Nirmala SitharamanDelhi Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

fashion and trends

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In