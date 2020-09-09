Kareena Kapoor wishes Akshay Kumar on his birthday with throwback pic featuring sister Karisma: ‘My best co-star’

bollywood

Kareena Kapoor and Akshay Kumar are one of the most successful onscreen pairs in Bollywood. On the occasion of the latter’s birthday, Kareena posted a throwback of her older sister Karisma Kapoor and the Khiladi star.

She wrote: “This is how I know you... this is how I will always remember you... This is how I will keep reminding you that Lolo was your first co-star and you are my best co-star... you are and always will be nothing but the best. Happy birthday to the one and only Akshay Kumar.”

In the 90s, Karisma and Akshay did many films together such as Dil To Paagal Hai, Deedar, Sapoot, Haan Maine Bhi Pyaar Kiya and Suhaag. Karisma was quite an established star working in David Dhawan hits while Akshay was making his moves in Bollywood.

Akshay then went on to form a hit pair with Kareena too and worked in a number of hit films such as Tashan, Ajnabee, Kambakkht Ishq, Aitraaz, Good Newwz and Dosti.

Akshay is likely to have a working birthday as he along with the team of Bell Bottom are currently in Scotland, United Kingdom for the shoot of their film. A number of other Bollywood stars had wished the actor on his birthday, including Ajay Devgn, Parineeti Chopra, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Lara Dutta, Neha Dhupia, Tisca Chopra and Nimrat Kaur.

Pictures from Bell Bottom’s shoot found their way to internet recently and showed Akshay in 80s style retro look. Bell Bottom is an espionage drama where Akshay will be seen in the role of a RA&W officer. The film also stars Lara, Huma Qureshi and will seen Vaani Kapoor play the female lead in the film.

Kareena, meanwhile, announced her second pregnancy in August. Before the pandemic related lockdown came into place, she had been shooting for Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha in Punjab.

