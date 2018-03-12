Karisma Kapoor and ex-husband Sanjay Kapur celebrate daughter Samaira’s 13th birthday. See pics

Karisma Kapoor’s baby girl is now 13 and her mother is trying everything in her might to give her a perfect day. Samaira Kapur entered teenage on Monday with a big birthday bash, joined by her father Sanjay Kapur.

“#happy13th#mama’slove#forever,” Karisma posted as a birthday wish for her daughter on Instagram. She shared a throwback photo of a toddler Samaira in her arms and one with her all grown up, years later.

In other pictures floating over the internet, Samaira can be seen in a sweet yellow dress with her excited father by her side. She cut her long locks short for her big day and got a Starbucks themed cake with her name written in vanilla icing.

Karisma and Sanjay also have an eight-year-old son Kiaan. The couple divorced in 2016 and Sanjay married Priya Sachdev in 2017.

