Karisma Kapoor and ex-husband Sanjay Kapur celebrate daughter Samaira’s 13th birthday. See pics
Karisma Kapoor wished her daughter Samaira on Instagram for her birthday on Monday.bollywood Updated: Mar 12, 2018 19:15 IST
Karisma Kapoor’s baby girl is now 13 and her mother is trying everything in her might to give her a perfect day. Samaira Kapur entered teenage on Monday with a big birthday bash, joined by her father Sanjay Kapur.
“#happy13th#mama’slove#forever,” Karisma posted as a birthday wish for her daughter on Instagram. She shared a throwback photo of a toddler Samaira in her arms and one with her all grown up, years later.
In other pictures floating over the internet, Samaira can be seen in a sweet yellow dress with her excited father by her side. She cut her long locks short for her big day and got a Starbucks themed cake with her name written in vanilla icing.
Inside pics from @thesamairakapur birthday bash. Samaira Kapur celebrated her 13th birthday yesterday and parents Karisma and Sunjay threw a bash for her. 💗 How stunning is Samaria, that grace and charm, she has transformed in to a beautiful girl..like mother like daughter. 😍😍😍😍 😚 #KarismaKapoor #SamairaKapur
Karisma and Sanjay also have an eight-year-old son Kiaan. The couple divorced in 2016 and Sanjay married Priya Sachdev in 2017.
