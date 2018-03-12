 Karisma Kapoor and ex-husband Sanjay Kapur celebrate daughter Samaira’s 13th birthday. See pics | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Karisma Kapoor and ex-husband Sanjay Kapur celebrate daughter Samaira’s 13th birthday. See pics

Karisma Kapoor wished her daughter Samaira on Instagram for her birthday on Monday.

bollywood Updated: Mar 12, 2018 19:15 IST
HT Correspondent
Karisma Kapur and Samaira in an old picture.
Karisma Kapur and Samaira in an old picture.(Instagram)

Karisma Kapoor’s baby girl is now 13 and her mother is trying everything in her might to give her a perfect day. Samaira Kapur entered teenage on Monday with a big birthday bash, joined by her father Sanjay Kapur.

“#happy13th#mama’slove#forever,” Karisma posted as a birthday wish for her daughter on Instagram. She shared a throwback photo of a toddler Samaira in her arms and one with her all grown up, years later.

#happy13th#mama’slove❤️❤️❤️#forever

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on

In other pictures floating over the internet, Samaira can be seen in a sweet yellow dress with her excited father by her side. She cut her long locks short for her big day and got a Starbucks themed cake with her name written in vanilla icing.

Karisma and Sanjay also have an eight-year-old son Kiaan. The couple divorced in 2016 and Sanjay married Priya Sachdev in 2017.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

