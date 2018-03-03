Kartik Aaryan: I’ll do forty more films like Pyaar Ka Punchnama as long as I enjoy them

Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor Kartik Aaryan has been asked time and again about getting stereotyped by repeating similar roles. He, however, isn’t perturbed by what people around him think or suggest.

Kartik, who stars in the recently-released film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, says, “It’s [comments on stereotyping] not affecting me and that is why I am taking up such roles. A lot of people ask you the same questions, but I’m not thinking in terms of getting stereotyped. If I have to do 40 films like Punchnama, I will take it up as long as I enjoy it.”

He is well aware of the fact that an actor can’t satisfy everyone at a creative level. “There is always going to be someone, who is not going to be happy with me and talk or gossip about me, no matter what I do. Even if I do the best thing in the world, someone would be there who won’t be happy. So, at the end of it all, it is all about my gut feeling and I feel I am on the right track and not going haywire,” says Kartik.

The actor, who is rumoured to be a part of the upcoming film, Batti Gul Meter Chalu, starring Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor, neither confirms nor denies being a part of the project, but adds that “a lot of actors would love to be in my position”.

He elaborates, “I don’t have to try to get films like that or look out. Good scripts, which are apt for me, eventually come to me. People say kahin main stereotype na ho jaun, but I think that any other actor could kill to be in a position like that. I’m lucky... [and] I don’t want it to change.”

