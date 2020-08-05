Kartik Aaryan shares photo of himself having breakfast in ‘bhade ka’ suit, jokes he deserves Oscar for his caption

Updated: Aug 05, 2020 14:25 IST

Kartik Aaryan treated his fans to a throwback picture of himself eating from a bowl of fruit. The snap which seems to be from a photoshoot, shows him dressed sharply in a grey three-piece suit and about to eat a slice of watermelon.

“Aaj breakfast mein Sabr ka Phal khaya. Aap logon ne kya khaya (This morning, I had the fruits of patience for breakfast. What did you have)?,” the Instagram post was captioned.

When a fan praised Kartik for his caption, he quipped, “Oscar Should start a Best Caption Category.” To another fan, who said that having breakfast in a suit was the epitome of being rich, he replied, “Bhade ka hai dost (It’s rented, buddy).”

Kartik’s suit grabbed the attention of another fan as well, who commented, “Main suit pehen ke nashta nahi karta bhai (I don’t wear a suit while having breakfast, brother).” The actor replied, “Suit pehen ke photo toh khichwaate ho (But you get pictures clicked while wearing a suit, don’t you?).”

On Monday, Kartik had shared a glimpse of his Raksha Bandhan celebrations. He posted a picture with his sister, Dr Kritika Tiwari, and wrote, “Jab behen doctor ho toh Raksha ki zimmedari bhi uski (When your sister is a doctor, then the responsibility of protecting is hers). @dr.kiki_ blessing me !! Happy Rakshabandhan Everyone.”

With most film shoots still on hold, Kartik continues to quarantine at his Mumbai home with his family. However, he kept busy even during the lockdown and launched his online chat show, Koki Poochega.

Apart from Koki Poochega, Kartik began another online initiative, to highlight positive news stories from around the country. He took inspiration from Hollywood actor John Krasinski and said that the objective was to spread some positivity during these difficult times.

Kartik currently has Anees Bazmee’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Collin D’Cunha’s Dostana 2 and Om Raut’s untitled action film in the pipeline.

