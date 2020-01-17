e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Katrina Kaif helps Bharat director Ali Abbas Zafar cut birthday cake; Shah Rukh Khan, Kartik Aaryan attend party

Katrina Kaif helps Bharat director Ali Abbas Zafar cut birthday cake; Shah Rukh Khan, Kartik Aaryan attend party

A host of Bollywood stars including Katrina Kaif, Shah Rukh Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Ananya Pandey, Kartik Aaryan among others attended Ali Abbas Zafar’s birthday party on Thursday night.

bollywood Updated: Jan 17, 2020 13:49 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Katrina Kaif and Shah Rukh Khan attended Ali Abbas Zafar’s birthday bash.
Top Bollywood director Ali Abbas Zafar celebrated his birthday by hosting a party in Mumbai on Thursday. In attendance were a host of big names from Bollywood including Katrina Kaif and Shah Rukh Khan.

The starry affair saw Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Pandey, Vicky Kaushal, Kriti Sanon, Isabella Kaif apart from Katrina and Shah Rukh. In many pictures and videos online, Katrina can be seen helping her Bharat director cut his birthday cakes. As crowds cheer and say ‘happy birthday’, Ali can be seen blowing candles on four cakes before cutting one with Katrina by his side.

Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif at the party.
Earlier, Shah Rukh was seen entering the party venue. It seems Shah Rukh came for the party after attending the event where Amazon chief Jeff Bezos spoke. Shah Rukh was seen in a formal western suit. Katrina, meanwhile, was in party mood, sporting a tiny yellow dress.

Kartik Aaryan, Isabella Kaif and Kriti Sanon at the party.
Ananya Pandey and Vicky Kaushal at the party.
Ali Abbas delivered a blockbuster last year with Bharat, which starred Salman Khan and Katrina in lead roles. He is currently busy with his upcoming film, Khaali Peeli, which stars Ananya and Ishaan Khatter. He has made films like Tiger Zinda Hai, Sultan, Gunday and Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, apart from Bharat in the past, with three of them with Katrina and Salman.

Khaali Peeli is the remake of Telugu film Taxiwaala, which starred Vijay Deverakonda, Priyanka Jawalkar and Malavika Nair in lead roles. The Hindi film is scheduled to release on June 12 this year.

