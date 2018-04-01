Katrina Kaif poses with sister Isabelle in wedding dresses for magazine cover

Katrina Kaif pulled the most gorgeous sister act with Isabelle. The siblings are the latest to feature on the cover of Brides Today, a fashion magazine dedicated to weddings.

Katrina shared two pictures from the magazine on Instagram. “Sisters sister,” she captioned one. The dresses are by fashion designer Tarun Tahiliani. The sisters look gorgeous in both the outfits.

Isabelle is one of Katrina’s seven siblings who has three older sisters, three younger sisters and an older brother. Their mother is an English lawyer and their father s a British businessman of Kashmiri Indian descent.

Isabelle will soon make her Bollywood debut opposite Sooraj Pancholi in Time To Dance while Katrina will be seen with Shah Rukh Khan in Zero and with Aamir Khan in Thugs of Hindostan.

