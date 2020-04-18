e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Katrina Kaif’s Sheila Ki Jawani is a big hit with David Warner’s family, watch cricketer and his daughter dance to it

Katrina Kaif’s Sheila Ki Jawani is a big hit with David Warner’s family, watch cricketer and his daughter dance to it

Australian cricketer David Warner has shared a TikTok video in which he and his daughter are seen grooving to Katrina Kaif’s Sheila Ki Jawani.

bollywood Updated: Apr 18, 2020 13:26 IST
David Warner and his daughter dance to Sheila KI Jawani in new video.
Australia opener David Warner on Saturday shared a TikTok video with his daughter dancing on Katrina Kaif’s hit dance number Sheila Ki Jawani. Taking to Instagram, Warner shared a video where he can be seen grooving with his daughter to the hit song from the film Tees Maar Khan.

The cricketer captioned the post, “somebody help us please!!”

 

The video got more than 5,44,000 ‘likes’ on Instagram with fans comparing them to the Bollywood actor. A fan wrote, “OML ...SO CUTTEEE. .. u both did better than katrina.” Another commented, “Hahaha..u only got like a step or two right!! More practice needed mate.” One more fan wrote, “Haha. That was awesome. You know you would get an honorary Indian citizenship if you applied right? That’s how much people love you here.”

As all the sporting action has been suspended due to the COVID-19, cricketers are enjoying their time with family and trying out various things to keep themselves active and happy.

Last week, Warner had shaved his head to show support towards all those people who are working relentlessly on the frontline in the battle against coronavirus. The left-handed batsman Warner has been in good form ever since coming back to the team after facing a one-year ban for his role in the ball-tampering scandal in 2018.

He also scored the second-highest score for an Australian batsman in the longest format of the game last year. Warner, who was the skipper of SunRisers Hyderabad in 2016, led his side to the title win after defeating Royal Challengers Bangalore in the finals.

Before the start of IPL 2020, SRH had announced that Warner would be leading the side once again this year. The latest edition of the tournament was slated to start from March 29 this year, but it has now been postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus.

(With HT inputs)

