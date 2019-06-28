Katrina Kaif says she likes to shares suggestions with her director, ‘A good director can help take out a new aspect of an actor’

Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif has said that the director is the most important factor for her while choosing films and she added that a good director helps bring out new elements in an actor’s repertoire. Recently seen in Salman Khan’s Bharat, Katrina is being appreciated for her restrained performance in the film directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

Speaking with Deccan Chronicle in an interview, Katrina said, “A good director can help take out a new aspect of an actor. I as an actor, like to give my opinion and suggestions to my director.”

Katrina Kaif performs at the wedding functions of the sons of South Africa-based businessmen brothers Ajay and Atul Gupta in Auli, Uttarakhand. ( IANS )

She added, “If someone sends across a script and if I love it, then I would love to do it. English is a script that I would love to act in; I have done films down South as well.”

Also read: Katrina Kaif shares ‘towel series’ pic with Farah Khan from sets of Sooryavanshi, calls choreographer her ‘mummy’

She also talked about charity work and credited her mother for being involved in charity. “I don’t think that’s my calling (charity) because my mom, at a very young age, had dedicated her life to charity work. My mom is a great example. It is a very tough way to live and it takes a very unusual person who can live their life so selflessly; I think she is a great example. Right now I am acting, so in the future let’s see. We all do charity in our own way and I have contributed a lot to that school,” she told the daily.

Katrina is currently shooting with Akshay Kumar for Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi. Akshay plays a cop in the film. Katrina will step into Raveena Tandon’s shoes for a recreation of hit ‘90s number Tip Tip Barsa Paani.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jun 28, 2019 15:33 IST