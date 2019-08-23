Kaun Banega Crorepati 11: Amitabh Bachchan touches social activist Sindhutai Sapkal’s feet. Watch video

bollywood

Actor and host Amitabh Bachchan will be seen welcoming a special guest in the special Karmvir episode of the quiz show, Kaun Banega Crorepati. The actor shared the promo of the episode featuring social activist Sindhutai Sapkal on Twitter with the caption, “.. in admiration respect and awe ...”

The promo begins with Sindhutai reciting a poem in Marathi about how she is there for anyone who has no one in this world. She says, “Tumhare aansu me tumhari zindagi dekho beta, rote rote hasna seekho beta, kyunki maa hu aur tumhare saath hu. (See your life through your tears, smile after crying because I am a mother and I am with you).”

Amitabh welcomes her on the show by touching her feet and asks her about her fascination for pink saris. To this she replies, “I have seen so much darkness in life, let me feel some pink.” Recipient of more than 750 awards including Nari Shakti award and the Mother Teresa award, Sindhutai introduces herself on the show as, “Jiska koi nahi uski main hu (Whosoever has no one in this world, I am there for them).”

Sharing her story, Sindhutai spoke about how she had to travel to a lot of places for motivational speeches as “Bhashan nahi, to rashan nahi (no speech, no food)” with her many children waiting at home for her to serve food upon her return.

On being asked by Amitabh about how she forgives everyone who offends her, she reveals how her husband and in-laws had thrown her out of the house due to which she went on to become what she is today. She later took him under her care, not as her husband but as a child. Talking about him she said, “Udhaya parcel, dala gaadi mein aur boli ‘ae pin drop silence’.”

Kaun Banega Crorepati season 11 premiered on Monday, August 19 and tests contestants’ general knowledge with a series of increasingly difficult questions to win the maximum prize money of Rs 7 crore.

