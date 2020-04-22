Kiara Advani does Bharatnatyam in ballerina costume, Arjun Kapoor calls it ‘heady mix of class, mass’. Watch throwback video

bollywood

As the nation is in lockdown mode till May 3 at least, celebrities are digging into their archives and treating their fans to throwback pictures and videos. Kiara Advani, too, took a trip down memory lane and shared two adorable videos from her childhood on her Instagram account.

In one of the videos, Kiara looks adorable in a ballerina outfit as she busts out her best moves. “You’re doing Bharatnatyam in a ballerina dress… You have to dance like a ballet dancer,” her mother is heard saying in the background.

The timestamp on the video says that it is from 1996, when Kiara was around four years old. “When mom thought I would join the Bolshoi ballet but I chose Bollywood instead #thewonderyears,” her caption read.

Arjun Kapoor joked, “That’s a heady mix of class and mass.” Manish Malhotra commented, “Kiara the talent was there since childhood.”

Kiara also shared another video, in which she was seen sipping water out of a Cinderella-shaped mug. “See, I had a fetish for cups since I was a child,” the actor is heard saying, as she watches her childhood video. Her caption read, “#thewonderyears doodh ka doodh, paani ka paani.. and my obsession with Cinderella.”

On the work front, Kiara was last seen in the Netflix original film Guilty, which dealt with themes of sexual assault, consent and victim-blaming. She played the songwriter girlfriend of the college jock, who was accused of rape.

Kiara was shooting for her upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kartik Aaryan in Rajasthan, when the coronavirus pandemic began spreading in India. The shoot was stalled and the two stars returned to Mumbai.

Currently, Kiara is self-isolating with her family. She recently did a live interaction with her fans on Instagram, during which her rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra dropped a compliment and told her that she was “looking good”.

