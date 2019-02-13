Kiara Advani loses a race to Taimur, reveals he is real star on Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor’s Good News sets

Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s next film Good News has begun its shoot. The film also stars Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh and sharing moments from the shoot was Kiara.

She took to Instagram to post stories from the shoot. In one she shows her morning beauty routine while in another, it is lunch time on sets. But it is the last one, a short video clip, which takes the cake is one in which Kiara races with Kareena’s little son, Taimur Ali Khan.

Watch: Kiara Advani races with Taimur on her film set

She captioned it as: “The real star on set. Keeping up with Tim Tim.” The video also shows Taimur looking at Kaira as if to say something but in no time, he runs back to start the race again. At the far end, we see one of his many nannies. There is also a red ball, for him to play with on sets.

Good News is a romantic comedy, where Akshay and Kareena, play a couple trying hard for a baby. Kiara and Diljit will feature in supporting roles. The film is being co-produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.

Kiara and Diljit both shared pictures from the Good News sets.

Akshay recently shared a picture with Kareena and said he was doing his best to keep up with the ultra glamorous Kareena. Diljit too shared a picture on his Instagram stories, announcing the commencement of the shoot of Good News.

Kiara, meanwhile, remains a busy bee. She recently shot an ad with Vicky Kaushal, her Lust Stories co-star, for a housing brand and put up a video from the behind-the-scenes shoot. It shows the duo and the crew having a blast.

She has also done a special song, Rama Loves Seetha, from an upcoming Telugu film with Ram Charan in the lead. She shared a colourful video, a song clip, featuring them both. Also on her Instagram pages, is her look from the Telugu hit Arjun Reddy’s Hindi remake, Kabir Singh.

