e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 16, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Kiku Sharda: ‘Wish Angrezi Medium released a bit earlier or later’

Kiku Sharda: ‘Wish Angrezi Medium released a bit earlier or later’

Kiku Sharda feels sad that his film Angrezi Medium did not get the reception that he was hoping for amid the coronavirus outbreak.

bollywood Updated: Apr 16, 2020 10:36 IST
Indo Asian News Service, Mumbai
Kiku Sharda worked with Irrfan and Deepak Dobriyal in Angrezi Medium.
Kiku Sharda worked with Irrfan and Deepak Dobriyal in Angrezi Medium.
         

Actor-comedian Kiku Sharda feels bad that Irrfan Khan’s comeback film Angrezi Medium didn’t get a proper run at the box-office owing the shutdown of theatres all over India in the wake of the escalating Covid-19 pandemic. The movie later had a digital release.

“It’s crazy and really sad. I really wish that Angrezi Medium would have released a little earlier or little after -- at least, we would have had a proper release. The movie was taken down after one day of release. It is such a beautiful film and Irrfan Khan hasn’t done a film in a long time, given his health conditions. It was such an important thing for everyone to see him, and I was really hoping that people would get a chance to see him in theatre,” said Kiku.

Kuku Sharda with Irrfan Khan and Deepak Dobriyal in Angrezi Medium.
Kuku Sharda with Irrfan Khan and Deepak Dobriyal in Angrezi Medium.

Apart from Irrfan and Kiku, the Homi Adajania film also features Radhika Madan, Deepak Dobriyal, Ranveer Shorey, and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

“The response of people who have seen the film is great. People have reached out to me on social media platforms and praised the movie. And of course, everyone is talking about the great ensemble cast. Each and every character is being praised, every actor is apt and remarkably good in the role they performed. The chemistry between Irrfan Khan and Deepak Dobriyal was very much appreciated. People are in awe of the story as well. It is such a beautiful story of a father and a daughter, and it is such a positive film,” he said.

Kiku also said that Irrfan Khan was the reason he agreed to do the film. “I knew Irrfan Khan was doing the movie and that was reason enough for me to join the ensemble cast. I knew my character and brief, but the selling item was Irrfan Khan. I would get to work with him, share screen space with him, so that was enough for me. I have loved, adored and admired Irrfan Khan’s work. Some of his movies are remarkable. So, working with him has been an honour and pleasure for me,” he said.

Also read: Actor Vijay worried for stranded son in Canada amid lockdown: Report

Kiku Sharda is also part of The Kapil Sharma Show on Sony TV, portraying various roles including Santosh and Bumper, and his very famous character Baccha Yadav.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
Two firms begin production of antibody rapid test kits in India
Two firms begin production of antibody rapid test kits in India
Covid-19: Slow testing pipeline as big a worry as kit delay
Covid-19: Slow testing pipeline as big a worry as kit delay
Covid-19 lockdown 2.0: Health, motor insurance policy renewal extended till May 15
Covid-19 lockdown 2.0: Health, motor insurance policy renewal extended till May 15
‘Stop adding religious colour’: India slams US body for remarks on ‘misguided’ report
‘Stop adding religious colour’: India slams US body for remarks on ‘misguided’ report
Pollock reveals Sachin’s new plan when he ‘couldn’t tackle short balls’
Pollock reveals Sachin’s new plan when he ‘couldn’t tackle short balls’
Kerala man forced to walk with ailing father in arms after police stop auto
Kerala man forced to walk with ailing father in arms after police stop auto
‘Maybe once in 1000 years’: ICMR on Covid-19 transmission from bats to humans
‘Maybe once in 1000 years’: ICMR on Covid-19 transmission from bats to humans
Suzuki Jimny climbs overpass, puts doubts about its off-road skills to rest
Suzuki Jimny climbs overpass, puts doubts about its off-road skills to rest
trending topics
Mumbai Covid-19 CasesCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaToday SensexCovid-19 outbreakCovid-19Sachin Tendulkar

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news