Kriti Sanon’s New Year resolution is to express her feelings, says it is ‘messed up’ that showing emotion is seen as weakness

bollywood

Updated: Jan 01, 2021, 15:45 IST

Actor Kriti Sanon has vowed to give her feelings a proper outlet this year and will record them in a journal. She said that it is quite ‘messed up’ that people are taught to suppress emotions and showing them is considered a sign of weakness.

Sharing a picture of her ‘thought journal’, Kriti wrote on Instagram, “Humans are often conditioned to suppress emotions. Showing Vulnerability, sadness, fear, anger, frustration, insecurity is considered a sign of weakness.. As kids we cry loudly, we scream, laugh on innocent things, speak without thinking.. we keep it Simple! But as we grow up, we learn to “behave” and mask.. We feel something, we say something else.. And i feel that’s kinda messed up.”

“Never been a new year resolution person.. but this year, i choose to express in my own way.. Declutter and write down my thoughts.. my kinda meditation! What’s that one habit you’d like to have in 2021? #Uncomplicate,” she added.

Kriti also gave a peek of how her year began. “My morning dose of happiness. Happy New Year everyone! Wishing all of you lots of love, happiness, good health, positivity and peace of mind!,” she captioned a picture of her room decked up with balloons. Her dogs, Disco and Phoebe, could also be seen in the photo.

In the last few months, Kriti has been giving her fans a glimpse of her poetic side. She often shares her thoughts and musings on social media with the hashtags #SanonScribbles and #PoetryWithKriti.

Kriti recently recovered from Covid-19. On Thursday, she shared a video of herself at the gym and said that she was ‘getting (her) strength back’. She wrote, “Hang in there.. 2020 is finally about to end! This year has been hard in every way, but it has only made me realise that I am much stronger than I thought I was! Getting my strength back post Covid! Had to end the year with my fav form of workout: Pilates with my favvvv person @yasminkarachiwala #PilatesIsLove.”

