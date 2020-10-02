e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 02, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Kriti Sanon pens powerful poem about overcoming failure and coming back stronger, says ‘that’s me’

Kriti Sanon pens powerful poem about overcoming failure and coming back stronger, says ‘that’s me’

Kriti Sanon, who has been penning her thoughts on social media for a while now, shared a new poem about emerging stronger after suffering setbacks. She said that she relates to the poem.

bollywood Updated: Oct 02, 2020 14:11 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Kriti Sanon shared a poem about fighting failure.
Kriti Sanon shared a poem about fighting failure.
         

In the last few weeks, Kriti Sanon has been sharing her musings on social media. On Friday, she penned a new poem overcoming failure and coming back stronger, and said that it epitomises what she is all about. She also shared a gorgeous black-and-white photo of herself.

“Her scars made her beautiful, Her cracks made her strong, She couldn’t be burnt, Or broken anymore, Cause she owned the fire, She’d become the storm,” Kriti’s poem read. In her caption, she wrote, “Every time she’s fallen down, she’s gotten up stronger! That’s me. #BeMyPoetry #JustScribbling.”

 

Last month, Kriti shared a cryptic note which seemed to be about how the fight to get justice for Sushant Singh Rajput has been sidetracked. “They fight for you. Then they fight with each other. An unstoppable chaos. And it’s not about YOU anymore. It’s about them. Maybe it always was,” she wrote, as if addressing the late actor.

Before that, Kriti wrote a note about being true to one’s heart. She added a disclaimer that it was not a ‘cryptic’ post and that there was ‘actually nothing between the lines’. She wrote, “You can never please everyone, So don’t even try. As long as you know your truth, As long as your heart is in sync with your conscience, As long as you still like the person you wake up as, And you understand the one you see in the mirror, You’ll find your peace in any storm.”

Also read | Serious Men movie review: Furious and fabulous, Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s new Netflix film is one of the finest of 2020

Kriti’s caption read, “#MyMantra. Just... P.S. : This is not a “cryptic” post! It isn’t For or Against anyone! Sometimes things are just that simple.. Sometimes there is actually NOTHING between the lines! I write because i like penning my thoughts or poetic ideas. What You interpret actually depends on YOU, and not ME.”

On the work front, Kriti was last seen in Ashutosh Gowariker’s historical drama Panipat, alongside Arjun Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. She will be seen next in Laxman Utekar’s Mimi as a surrogate mother. The film has less than a week of shooting left, but is on hold till the Covid-19 pandemic eases.

Kriti also has Bachchan Pandey in the pipeline. She will star opposite her Housefull 4 co-star Akshay Kumar in the film. While it is scheduled for a January 2021 release, it is likely to get delayed due to the pandemic.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Hathras gangrape: TMC’s O’Brien pushed to ground on way to meet woman’s kin
Hathras gangrape: TMC’s O’Brien pushed to ground on way to meet woman’s kin
Road to Indian envoys’ appointments to neighbourhood countries goes through PMO
Road to Indian envoys’ appointments to neighbourhood countries goes through PMO
US Prez Trump, Melania test positive for Covid-19; could hit his presidential campaign
US Prez Trump, Melania test positive for Covid-19; could hit his presidential campaign
‘Been 1.5 months. Did Sushant die by suicide or murder?’: Anil Deshmukh to CBI
‘Been 1.5 months. Did Sushant die by suicide or murder?’: Anil Deshmukh to CBI
PM wishes ‘friend’ Trump, Melania quick recovery from coronavirus
PM wishes ‘friend’ Trump, Melania quick recovery from coronavirus
IPL 2020, CSK Predicted XI against SRH: Rayudu, Bravo likely to return
IPL 2020, CSK Predicted XI against SRH: Rayudu, Bravo likely to return
Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut condemns police action against Rahul Gandhi
Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut condemns police action against Rahul Gandhi
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBabri Masjid Demolition VerdictCovid 19 India TallyNirbhay MissilesCovid-19 casesUnlock 5 GuidelinesKXIP vs MI Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In