Kriti Sanon wishes sister Nupur a happy birthday with sweet video, calls her ‘funniest entertainer of our house’

bollywood

Updated: Dec 15, 2020, 15:47 IST

Actor Kriti Sanon wished her younger sister, Nupur Sanon, on her birthday with a sweet video of their special moments. Kriti, who is currently recovering from Covid-19, sent Nupur virtual love and wished that they could be together.

“If you wanna go, baby let’s go, If you wanna rock, I’m ready to roll, And if you wanna slowwww down, We can slow down together!! Happiest Birthday to the funniest entertainer of our house!! @nupursanon You are the one person who i share all my joys, sorrows, poems, gossips, excitements, achievements, confusions and frustrations with! Basically you are my ‘Dear Diary’,” Kriti wrote, sharing the clip on Instagram.

“You know i love you beyond words Nupsuuu! I pray that the coming year is everything you have always wished for! Sending you virtual (wish i could be there by your side today)! Love you alotttt! P.S. You are the only one i can do this mehnat of making a reel for!! #HappyBirthdayNupsu,” she added.

Currently, Kriti is in home isolation after being diagnosed with the coronavirus. She shared the news in an Instagram post, in which she assured her fans and well-wishers that she was ‘feeling fine’ and would soon resume work.

Also see: Kareena Kapoor posts adorable picture of Saif Ali Khan with sons Taimur and Ibrahim, calls them her ‘favourite boys’. See here

“I’d like to inform everyone that I have tested positive for Covid-19. There’s absolutely nothing to worry as I’m feeling fine and have quarantined myself as per BMC and my doctor’s advice. So I’m gonna ride this tide, rest it out and resume work soon. Till then, I’m reading all the warm wishes and they seem to be working. Be safe guys, the pandemic hasn’t gone yet!,” she wrote.

Kriti, who will be seen next as a surrogate mother in Laxman Utekar’s Mimi, was recently in Chandigarh shooting for her upcoming film with Rajkummar Rao. The film, said to be a quirky comedy, is reportedly titled Hum Do Humare Do.

Follow @htshowbiz for more