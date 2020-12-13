Kriti Sanon shares insight into her personality, warns people to ‘handle with care’

bollywood

Updated: Dec 13, 2020, 15:20 IST

Kriti Sanon has been giving her Insta-fam a glimpse into her poetic side for the last few months. In her new post, she revealed that though she has a soft side to her, she is also tough as nails and warned people to ‘handle with care’.

Sharing pictures of herself from a stunning photoshoot, Kriti wrote, “She’s both fragile and strong, So handle with care, Or she’ll kick your ass!” She also added the hashtags ‘Sanon scribbles’ and ‘poetry with Kriti’.

On Saturday, Kriti shared more pictures from the same photoshoot, along with a different poem about not conforming to expectations of what she should be, so that she could realise her true potential.

“I wanna open every knot, Of who i ‘should’ be, So i can elongate the rope, Fly up higher, And discover who i ‘could’ be,” she wrote in her caption. Many of her industry colleagues, including Hrithik Roshan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Ayushmann Khurrana showered love in the comments section.

Currently, Kriti is in home isolation after being diagnosed with the novel coronavirus. She took to Instagram to share the news with her fans and well-wishers, and assured them that there is no cause for alarm as she is ‘feeling fine’.

“I’d like to inform everyone that I have tested positive for Covid-19. There’s absolutely nothing to worry as I’m feeling fine and have quarantined myself as per BMC and my doctor’s advice. So I’m gonna ride this tide, rest it out and resume work soon. Till then, I’m reading all the warm wishes and they seem to be working. Be safe guys, the pandemic hasn’t gone yet!,” she wrote.

Kriti, whose last major release was Ashutosh Gowariker’s Panipat, will be seen next in Laxman Utekar’s Mimi. She plays a young aspiring actor from Mandawa who ends up being a surrogate for a couple. The film is scheduled to release sometime next year.

