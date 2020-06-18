Kunal Kemmu calls daughter Inaaya his ‘personal little sunshine’, shares adorable photo

bollywood

The coronavirus pandemic has been tough on the entire world, but Kunal Kemmu has his ‘personal little sunshine’ - daughter Inaaya - to cheer him up even in the darkest of times. The actor took to Instagram to share a sweet picture of him gazing lovingly at her, while she finishes a meal. They are seated in an outdoor area, with dark clouds seen behind them.

“My personal little sunshine under the dark clouds,” Kunal wrote in his caption. The cute click has garnered tens of thousands of likes in just a few minutes, with fans showering love in the comments section. “You two are such amazing cuddieeeeessss,” one Instagram user wrote. “Love the bond.i m missing my papa right now. He is in another state,” another wrote.

Kunal has been giving fans some much-needed dose of positivity by sharing cute pictures and videos of Inaaya. Earlier this month, he shared a video of him teaching her yoga poses. “Preparing for world yoga day. P.s: both of us were having a bad hair day,” he wrote. Before that, he had shared a picture of her sitting on his shoulders and captioned it with a heart emoji.

In an interview with Hindustan Times last month, Kunal said that Inaaya kept him and his wife Soha Ali Khan active and on their toes. “Normally, in this situation, things could tend to get boring and lazy but we are aware that with Inaaya, we have some activities to do. Thanks to her schedule, there is some routine that is still alive,” he said.

“She wakes up at a certain time and her time is divided into school and play time. In fact, she is aware that there is something called the coronavirus because of which you cannot go out of the house. Also, she helps in motivating us to do things,” he added.

Kunal was last seen in Mohit Suri’s Malang as the twisted antihero. The film also featured Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani and Anil Kapoor.

