Kunal Kemmu says Taimur and Inaaya ‘love chatting over video calls’, reveals details of their conversations

bollywood

Updated: Jun 07, 2020 09:51 IST

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s son Taimur Ali Khan shares a close bond with his cousin, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu (daughter of Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan). With the coronavirus-induced lockdown coming in the way of their play dates, they are now bonding over video calls.

In an interview with The Times of India, Kunal said, “Technology has helped them stay in touch with each other. They love chatting over video calls. The conversations are mostly gibberish, and a little about what they are doing at home (laughs).”

Kunal is isolating with Soha and Inaaya, and credited the little one with keeping them happy and positive even during a global pandemic. “She is one of the reasons we are in a good space, mentally. She has brought so much joy into our lives. On her part, Inaaya is happy that we are always at home,” he said.

Inaaya has even understood the importance of remaining indoors to control the spread of the deadly virus. “She has learnt the word, coronavirus. She also knows that people are staying at home because of it. So, every time I tell her that I want to step out, she says, ‘You can’t, there is coronavirus outside’,” the actor said.

Also read | Johnny Depp on George Floyd’s killing: ‘No way to make sense of what is senseless’

Kunal was last seen on the big screen in Mohit Suri’s action thriller Malang as the twisted antihero. The film, which also starred Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani and Anil Kapoor, was a box office success and is getting a sequel.

Apart from this, Kunal has Rajesh Krishnan’s Lootcase in the pipeline. The film revolves around a man whose life changes when he finds a briefcase filled with money. A gangster, a politician and a cop are also in search of the loot.

Lootcase was originally slated to hit the theatres in October last year but its release has been delayed. While there was talk of the film having a direct-to-digital release, Kunal quashed the rumours in a tweet.

Follow @htshowbiz for more