Kunal Kemmu’s daughter Inaaya sings the Gayatri Mantra as he celebrates Bhai Dooj with his sister. Watch

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 15:52 IST

Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan’s daughter Inaaya impressed everyone with her singing abilities on Tuesday. The toddler sang the entire Gayatri Mantra on camera, without missing any word or beat.

In a video shared by Kunal on Instagram, he is seen celebrating Bhai Dooj with his sister while a curious Inaaya watches on. Her aunt sings the Gayatri Mantra while doing Kunal’s arti. Upon finishing, she asks Inaaya why she didn’t sing along. Soha, from behind the camera, asks Inaaya to sing it and she does. In her adorable baby voice, Inaaya mouths all the words in perfect tune.

“Here’s to spreading light this Bhai Dooj #happybhaidooj,” Kunal captioned his video. Kunal and Soha’s Bollywood friends showered Inaaya with love and compliments on Instagram. “Haye meri bachchi,” wrote actor Anand Tiwari. Sandeepa Dhar wrote, “Soooooo cute,” and Parineeti Chopra said she was ‘DEAD!’ Actor Vicky Kaushal wrote, ‘adorable yaar.’

Soha had recently said that her two-year-old daughter loves all the festivals. “She (Inaaya) had great fun on Holi and Eid and Raksha Bandhan, when we dressed her in new clothes. On Diwali, I will tell her the story of why we celebrate the festival. During Ganapati festival, too, she was very interested. Now, whenever she sees a Ganapati statue, she says ‘Ganapati Bappya Morya’! She will be part of celebrations in the day, we do pooja at home and then we will head out to one of many parties,” said Soha.

Asked how Inaaya would celebrate Diwali, Soha had said: “For her, every day is Diwali. She has fun on all days. This year, she has grown a bit older so, she will be aware about what is happening around her. She takes great interest in festivals, colours and such things.”

Soha and her husband Kunal Kemmu constantly post pictures of their daughter on their social media pages. Earlier, Soha posted a cute picture of Inaaya in which she was playing Holi and after that, on Raksha Bandhan, Soha posted her picture with her cousin Taimur Ali Khan in which she was tying him Rakhi. Inaaya also visited Arpita Khan Sharma’s house with her parents during Ganapati festival.

First Published: Oct 29, 2019 15:48 IST