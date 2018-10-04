Kunal Khemu showers Soha Ali Khan with birthday kisses. See inside pics, videos from party

As Soha Ali Khan turned 40 on Thursday, she was showered with love from everyone in her life. And because turning 40 is a huge deal, Soha threw a massive bash at Bastian, a restaurant in Mumbai, on Wednesday and husband Kunal Khemu, sister Saba Ali Khan, and her celebrity friends, Karan Johar, Neha Dhupia, Aayush Sharma and wife Arpita Khan Sharma were all in attendance. Picture and videos of the night are making the rounds on the internet and give a closer look at the celebrations.

In one too-sweet video, Kunal leans over to watch his wife blow out her birthday candles on her elaborately-decorated cake, unable to contain a huge grin. There’s another adorable video of him giving Soha a sweet kiss as she fed him her birthday cake that simply said, “40.”

Soha showed up to her birthday dinner in a glittery dress. Her strappy dress featured a flattering ruching detail on the bodice and a low-cut neckline. She accessorised with gold earrings and a matching pendant necklace that spelt out the name of her and Kunal’s daughter, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, who turned one on September 29.

Soha posted a series of photo of her own on Instagram, she captioned these snaps of their PDA, “Before...” and “After...” While Soha’s brother Saif Ali Khan and his wife Kareena weren’t in any of the birthday posts, we have a feeling they will have their own private family get-together.

Kunal and Soha, who got married at Mumbai in January 2015, have never been shy about showing off their chemistry for the cameras. In addition to starring together in ad campaigns, the two frequently attend events together and share personal photos of their romance and family on social media. Pictures of Soha, Kunal and Inaaya holidaying in the Maldives with Saif, Kareena and their son Taimur went viral a month ago.

First Published: Oct 04, 2018 11:58 IST