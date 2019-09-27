Laal Kaptaan: Sonakshi Sinha is a mystery and looking every bit like it in Saif Ali Khan’s film. See pic

bollywood

The first look of Sonakshi Sinha from upcoming film Laal Kaptaan is out and it only adds to the mystery behind her role in the film. Sonakshi has a special appearance in the film that stars Saif Ali Khan in the lead role.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the picture on Twitter on Friday morning. “Guess karo... Sonakshi Sinha appears in special appearance in #LaalKaptaan... Stars Saif Ali Khan... Directed by Navdeep Singh... Eros International and Aanand L Rai presentation... 18 Oct 2019 release,” he wrote in his tweet.

Guess karo... Sonakshi Sinha appears in special appearance in #LaalKaptaan... Stars Saif Ali Khan... Directed by Navdeep Singh... Eros International and Aanand L Rai presentation... 18 Oct 2019 release. pic.twitter.com/28lPicRTTu — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 27, 2019

The picture shows Sonakshi sitting on a divan with her face covered in a veil. Her entire outfit is a bright red and she is wearing heavy golden bangles and rings on her hands. She is also wearing a head piece traditionally worn by Turkish women, adorned with more jewellery.

When the film’s trailer was released on Tuesday, the actor’s voice-over was heard as she described Saif’s character in the film. She was not seen in the trailer at all.

The film is directed by Navdeep Singh of NH10 and revolves around a Naga Sadhu (Saif) and his quest for revenge.The director said Sonakshi is a fabulous actor and working with her was a great experience.

“It’s a special appearance but a pivotal one. I wanted somebody who would leave an impression, someone with star quality and appeal. Sonakshi fit the bill perfectly. I’ll leave her part as a mystery. All I’ll say is she’s the most glamorous thing in the film,” Navdeep said in a statement. Deepak Dobriyal, Zoya Hussain and Manav Vij also star in the film.

Laal Kaptaan is co-produced by Eros International and Aanand L Rai’s Colour Yellow Productions.The film is slated to be released on October 18.

