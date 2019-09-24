Laal Kaptaan trailer: Saif Ali Khan is the grim reaper you never want to cross. Watch him in his most intense role ever

bollywood

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 11:25 IST

The first trailer for Navdeep Singh’s upcoming film Laal Kaptaan is here. The film stars Saif Ali Khan as a Naga Sadhu, thirsting for revenge.

The trailer begins with a voice-over from Saif as he covers himself in ashes and talks about the game of life and death. “Aadmi ke paeda hote hi, kaal apne bhaise pe chal padta hai...use baapis libane (As soon as man is born, death mounts his ox and begins a journey to bring the man back),” he said, referring to Yamraj, the Hindu god of death.

We watch Saif do the same in the next few scenes. He drags a dead man behind his horse through a town, with great resolve in his eyes. Sonakshi Sinha’s voice is heard, as she reveals what the world sees him as -- a man who sticks to his prey and doesn’t leave him until it is dead.

Watch Laal Kaptaan trailer here...

Saif’s make up and the overall look---with ashes smeared across his face and thick dreadlocks falling all the way to his back--looks impressive. The music is creepy and intense, matching the flavour of the violent images that unfold in front of us. In one bit, Saif is seen swinging a metal chain to slice through his enemies and piercing through them with swords in another.

Also read: Salman Khan has argument with photographer at Bigg Boss 13 launch, says if you have a problem, ban me. Watch

Saif’s look in portions of Laal Kaptaan has been compared with Johnny Depp’s Jack Sparrow in The Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. The actor, while accepting the resemblance in an interview, said, “I can’t believe that I let the similarities with Jack Sparrow happen. Kiaan Raj (Karisma Kapoor’s son) and my son Ibrahim saw the photographs way before they were leaked, and their first reaction was, ‘Hey, that’s Jack Sparrow!’ The comparisons were made because of the jacket, the dreadlocks and some other elements. While filming, I never thought about it. If I did, I wouldn’t have done it. But, everything will make sense when you see the film.”

Lal Kaptaain is produced by Aanand L Rai and Eros International. Saif recently earned accolades for playing Sartaj Singh in Netflix’s Sacred Games that also starred Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Pankaj Tripathi. The actor will star alongside Ajay Devgn in Taanaji: The Unsung Hero, and in Jawaani Jaaneman and Alaia Furniturewalla.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 24, 2019 11:19 IST