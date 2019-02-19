Lara Dutta celebrates 8 years of marriage with Mahesh Bhupathi with a mushy photo and a cheeky comment

Actor Lara Dutta has shared a throwback picture on Instagram to celebrate her eighth wedding anniversary with husband and tennis star Mahesh Bhupati. The picture is from their wedding and shows Lara in her white wedding dress and Mahesh in a tuxedo.

“8 years ago I made my doubles debut, with the best partner!. We make a great team @mbhupathi,” she captioned the picture. Mahesh also shared pictures from their wedding on his own Instagram page. “8 years ago today, I signed my life away to @larabhupathi ... #throwback,” he captioned the pictures. Lara had a cheeky comeback to his post. “By the Cheshire Cat grin on your face, it doesn’t look like you were dragged to the altar,” she wrote.

Mahesh and Lara tied the knot in 2011 and are now parents to seven-year-old daughter Saira. The two had a civil wedding ceremony in Mumbai first and then officiated it with another wedding in Goa.

Mahesh and Lara share each other and their daughter’s pictures regularly on Instagram. The pictures show them cuddling in bed or spending a sunny day out together.

Last year, Mahesh voiced his support towards the #MeToo movement and vowed to cut contact with all those accused of sexual harassment. He said in an interview that Lara had complained to him that her co-star was being subjected to “rude, vulgar” behaviour on the sets of Housefull by director Sajid Khan. “When we were dating she was shooting for Housefull and we were in London at that time. She would come home and her closest friend was her hair dresser and they both would be complaining about how one of her co-stars was being treated by the director. Rude, vulgar,” he said. Bhupathi was in conversation with journalist Barkha Dutt.

