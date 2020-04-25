e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Lara Dutta goes back to school

Lara Dutta goes back to school

Lara Dutta is using the extra time provided by the lockdown to enroll in two courses

bollywood Updated: Apr 25, 2020 23:37 IST
Sonil Dedhia
Sonil Dedhia
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Actor Lara Dutta
Actor Lara Dutta
         

“My husband (Mahesh Bhupati) says I had locked him down even before our Prime Minister Narendra Modi did,” quips Lara Dutta, who is practising self quarantine by spending quality time with her family.

Lara is also keeping herself busy by enrolling in online courses. “I have gone back to studying, something I wanted to do for a long time. I have signed up with Harvard University for two courses (Ancient Egypt and Pryamids of Giza, and Christianity Through its Scriptures). These were subjects that I always found fascinating but never had the time. I have an eight-year-old daughter and a husband working from home and also the entire house to look after so it’s been quite hectic,” she shares.

The actor adds she has no complaints: “It isn’t as bad as it seems. We have been in lockdown for over a month. I feel life has just slowed down which is a great thing as it has given us time to indulge in things which we otherwise don’t have the time for. Like, Mahesh had never entered the kitchen but our daughter (Saira) made him do it and cook her lunch. He also planted a few saplings earlier this week with her. We also exercise together, so it’s like spending quality time together. I can’t say that I have been bored or have an urge to do anything.”

Lara marks her digital debut in a series where she will be seen playing a cop. Talking about exploring the new medium she says, “I have always been fascinated by the digital medium because of the variety of content that is available. The writing is far superior to the film medium. I wasn’t actively looking for a role but when this came to me, it was an extremely layered and complex character which I haven’t been able to explore in my career so far. It was a great opportunity for me to do something new.”

