Lockdown Diaries: Banita Sandhu says how her lifestyle has become so sedentary during this crisis

bollywood

Updated: Apr 22, 2020 23:38 IST

Actor Banita Sandhu’s short visit to her family in the countryside in the UK turned out to be a forced holiday that too for an indefinite period of time after the country imposed lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. Not complaining though, the actor feels fortunate to have parents by her side and she is making the most of this family time besides learning to play the violin.

“I’m learning how to play the violin for a European feature film — Kavita & Teresa which I was shooting for before lockdown happened. It’s based on the life of Mother Teresa and we have schedules left in Kolkata and London. But now I’m unsure of when we’ll be able to resume ,” says Sandhu, 22, who’s utilising this time by working on her character.

Not just this, she has also gone back to playing piano again. “Also, I’m watching a lot of movies and shows on the web, plus taking online language and instrument classes, too,” Sandhu tells us.

The October (2018) actor says she is fortunate to have wrapped up the shooting for her next Bollywood movie Udham Singh in February itself and returned to the UK before getting stuck in India.

“The lockdown in the UK happened three weeks ago (March 23) and has been extended for another three weeks. I don’t think any of us here really realised how serious things would get in such a short span of time. But now, most people have come to terms with the fact that this is the new normal,” says Sandhu.

She further states, “It’s wonderful to see everyone, ironically though, coming together in self-isolation for the greater good and helping those most vulnerable.”

This incident has made her realise that “nothing really matters apart from your health and your family and loved ones.”

However, being in self-isolation for this long and sitting around all day at home has turned out to be the challenge. “Even if I manage to workout for an hour, my lifestyle has become so sedentary due to the lockdown, in comparison to before, where I’d be walking around London or be on my feet all day on the film set,” she continues, “In times like these, where everything is so uncertain, sitting with your thoughts all day can be daunting so I make sure to keep myself and mind busy throughout the day.”