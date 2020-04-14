Lockdown diaries: Bollywood celebs reveal how this forced break has made them realise what they took for granted

bollywood

Boredom and the stress of confinement are probably the two things worrying us most during this current lockdown situation. So many, in order to distract themselves from all the negativity, are indeed looking at the brighter side of things. They are not only making good use of the time by relaxing but are also in self-introspection mode. And in the process, some celebrities have realised how they have been taking some things in their life for granted.

Take Radhika Apte for example. The actor has been working back-to-back and she couldn’t make time for her house, until now. “Cleaning my house, and organising it! Yes, I have been exercising, taking care of my health, and eating well. I always made and make sure that I spend time with friends and family, but it’s only now when I realised I should re-organise my house and throw out the things I don’t use.”

Raveena Tandon says that though she had always made it a point to ensure that she spend time with her kids and family, it’s the little things that she took for granted, like the very air we breathe. “It’s not that I am discovering my family again for the first time, but what I am is how much the world has changed, how much cleaner our air is. That’s what we took for granted. You open the air and hear birds singing. It is such sheer joy, going up to the terrace and gazing at the sunset,” she tells us.

Actor Chunky Panday, meanwhile, confesses that he took his sleep for granted and was quite an insomniac. So atleast now he have realised that it’s important. “I get up at my own sweet time, workout whenever I want to. Also, a lot of other things like sorting out my cupboard, which I have neglected for so many years. I am going to come out of this lockdown as a better person. I took so many things for granted before, including mother Nature. I want to conserve it, and maybe will buy an electric car too.”

This lockdown has given actor Varun Sharma ample time to both self-introspect, and spend time with loved ones. “As an actor, I have constantly been busy shooting and travelling from one place to another. In this lockdown, I have spoken a lot to my own self, and I will do that every two weeks after everything gets over. And the one thing I maybe took for granted before was my family. In our busy lives, we are all running around, working. We don’t realise it’s important to spend some quality time with the family. Even if just for 30 minutes or an hour, talk to them, play some game with them. It’s very important,” says the 30-year-old.

Echoing similar sentiments, actor Kirti Kulhari shares how she took her body for granted. The one thing she didn’t realise was the importance of resting the body as well as the mind. “It’s something that you miss out in your day to day life, you don’t know how to slow down. That’s exactly what I am personally learning and managing to do during this lockdown. I am taking this as a time for rejuvenation, for connecting with my own self and just resting it out. This doesn’t mean I am not doing things at home, but there is a restfulness in which I think every activity is being approached because there is so much time,” says the 34-year-old.

Mincing no words, Rasika Dugal reveals how this forced break has finally given her the time to take care of herself , which she has so far neglected because of the long work hours.

“It can be physically demanding. My attention is always on maximising a shoot day and to throw in a workout at the beginning or end of the day. In an attempt to achieve all this, I forget to pause and realise that sometimes all the body needs is sleep and rest,” she shares.

Dugal goes on to add that she has even realised the importance of saving food, since in this lockdown, there are many people facing it. “food can be a limited resource and should not be wasted even if you don’t feel like eating something on a particular day.”

