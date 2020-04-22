Lockdown tales: Nargis Fakhri misses working in Bollywood but adds she needs work-life balance for her mental and physical well being

Updated: Apr 22, 2020 00:50 IST

Stationed far away in Los Angeles, USA amid lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, actor Nargis Fakhri is “alone but certainly not lonely”. All thanks to the internet that has made long-distance short and easy to connect with her fans, friends and family.

“It wouldn't matter where I am in this world. I’m alone here and would have been alone there (in India) as well. I’m grateful for the internet that enables me to connect with everyone,” she says.

New projects were set to start, but like it is for most people, the actor’s work life has also come to a standstill. “A few events and shoots have got cancelled. But that’s okay. Health is more important than anything else,” Fakhri continues, “As soon as coronavirus threat is over, I’ll come to India.”

From doing a seven-day silent meditation retreat, chanting, cooking, binge eating and reading books, Fakhri, 40, is making the most of this time, and strongly believes that “there is more to my life than just acting.”

She adds, “I’ve been on a spiritual sabbatical, prioritising my health and living my life to its fullest potential. I’m enjoying getting to know myself and standing in my authenticity, something I felt I couldn’t do while working overseas.”

Fakhri is also spending this time thinking about “what is the next chapter of my life going to look like. I do miss working in Bollywood and would love to keep doing films, but work-life balance is very important for my mental and physical well being.”

Reflecting on her present scenario, the actor feels that everything is temporary and forever changing. “Security is somewhat an illusion. It’s important to be flexible and adaptable to any circumstance. We take the most important things for granted. It's back to basics now and we don't need so much in life. All we need is food, shelter, water, loved ones, and a healthy mind and body.”

While some people continue to take the pandemic lightly, Fakhri has a word of caution for them. “Following the rules is a matter of life or death. If there is a country succeeding in reducing the infection rate and death toll, we must all follow in their footsteps and take the same steps to help stop the spread of the virus," she adds.