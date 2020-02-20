e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 20, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Bollywood / Lollipop Lagelu singer Pawan Singh to make Hindi debut under Jackky Bhagnani’s label

Lollipop Lagelu singer Pawan Singh to make Hindi debut under Jackky Bhagnani’s label

Bhojpuri singer Pawan Singh, who gained popularity with the number Lollipop Lagelu, is all set to make his Hindi song debut with the track Kamariya Hila Rahi Hai.

bollywood Updated: Feb 20, 2020 17:01 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Pawan Singh poses with Kapil Sharma.
Pawan Singh poses with Kapil Sharma.
         

Bhojpuri singer Pawan Singh, who gained popularity with the number Lollipop Lagelu, is all set to make his Hindi song debut with the track Kamariya Hila Rahi Hai.

The song with JJust music features the Bhojpuri sensation with popular dancer Lauren Gottlieb and is choreographed by Mudassar Khan. It has been recorded with Pawan and Payal Dev.

 

"I had so much fun singing Kamariya Hila Rahi Hai song. I want all my fans to shower the same love and support which I've been getting for all my songs," Pawan said. The song is going to be a Holi number.

Actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani of Jjust music said: "We all have been a huge fan of Lollipop Lagelu, and very thrilled to be collaborating with Pawan Singh for his first Hindi song. Looking forward to this one."

Pawan added: "I'm very excited for my first Hindi song association with Jjust music. I want to thank Jackky Bhagnani and Jjust Music for giving me such a big opportunity and I am glad to be a part of the same."

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
‘Namaste Trump’ will be akin to ‘Howdy Modi!’ event: MEA on US Prez visit
‘Namaste Trump’ will be akin to ‘Howdy Modi!’ event: MEA on US Prez visit
‘Shaheen Bagh will stay’: SC mediators assure protestors
‘Shaheen Bagh will stay’: SC mediators assure protestors
Delhi rape convict Vinay Sharma moves court, wants to be treated for insanity
Delhi rape convict Vinay Sharma moves court, wants to be treated for insanity
One more Indian tests positive for coronavirus on cruise ship off Japan
One more Indian tests positive for coronavirus on cruise ship off Japan
‘Lakhs, not millions’: BJP leaders after Donald Trump’s 7 million remark
‘Lakhs, not millions’: BJP leaders after Donald Trump’s 7 million remark
‘The court is in your ball’: Netizens troll Akmal, start a new hashtag
‘The court is in your ball’: Netizens troll Akmal, start a new hashtag
You can pre-book the Galaxy Z Flip from tomorrow for Rs 1,09,999
You can pre-book the Galaxy Z Flip from tomorrow for Rs 1,09,999
Why selling cars in China is worse than making them
Why selling cars in China is worse than making them
trending topics
coronavirusUmar AkmalAnanya PandayRSMSSB Patwari RecruitmentUphaar fire tragedy caseSSC JHT Final ResultJaved Akhtar

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news