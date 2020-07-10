Lootcase director reacts to Kunal Kemmu’s tweet on Disney+ Hotstar snub: ‘It’s his outlook’

bollywood

Lootcase director Rajesh Krishnan responded to Kunal Kemmu’s tweet on Disney+ Hotstar giving them the step-motherly treatment. The filmmaker declined to comment on the issue and said that the actor was simply expressing his point of view.

“It’s very hard for me to judge somebody unless I walk a mile in their shoes. And as an individual, he did what he did and I respect him for what he did. Do I have a point of view? These are things that we will probably discuss in privacy, but I’m just saying that it’s his outlook,” he said in an interview with Zoom.

Rajesh said that he was too insignificant to be commenting on Kunal’s actions. “I mean look at him, he is a National Award winner, who am I? I am just somebody who has done a bunch of ad films in the last 15-20 years. I am nobody to comment on Kunal Kemmu,” he said.

Lootcase is one of the seven films that will directly release on the streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar. The others are Laxmmi Bomb, Bhuj: The Pride of India, Dil Bechara, Sadak 2, The Big Bull and Khuda Haafiz.

The news was announced in a virtual press conference last month. While Akshay Kumar came on behalf of the Laxmmi Bomb team, Ajay Devgn represented Bhuj: The Pride of India, Alia Bhatt appeared for Sadak 2 and Abhishek Bachchan was the mouthpiece for The Big Bull, Kunal Kemmu (of Lootcase) and Vidyut Jammwal (of Khuda Haafiz) were not invited. This led to much criticism online.

Kunal seemed to be disheartened by the snub and had tweeted, “Izzat aur pyaar maanga nahi kamaya jaata hai. Koi na de toh usse hum chhote nahi hote. Bas maidaan khelne ke liye barabar de do chhalaang hum bhi oonchi laga sakte hai (Respect and love can never be asked for, only earned. If someone doesn’t give it to you, it doesn’t make you a smaller person. Just give us an equal playing field, we’ll show you how high we can leap).”

Vidyut had also expressed his displeasure and written on Twitter, “A BIG announcement for sure!! 7 films scheduled for release but only 5 are deemed worthy of representation. 2 films, receive no invitation or intimation. It’s a long road ahead. THE CYCLE CONTINUES.”

