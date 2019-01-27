Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor celebrate 30 years of Ram Lakhan with a video and it’s Total Dhamaal. Watch

As Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit collaborate again after many years, there was another blast from the past waiting to happen. Sunday marked 30 years of Subhash Ghai’s Ram Lakhan and Anil and Madhuri marked the day with a special video that recreated the film’s biggest hits, My Name Is Lakhan and Bada Dukh Dina.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Madhuri wrote, “Today marks 30 years of Ram Lakhan and dancing on this song brings back so many beautiful memories. It was fabulous working with the team of Ram Lakhan.” The video has Anil doing his famous hook step – something with which he has become synonomous with down the years.

The actor also wrote on social media, “It’s serendipitous that we should be working together on the anniversary of Ram Lakhan! Can’t think of a better way or a better person to celebrate this milestone with! #30YearsOfRamLakhan.”

#30yearsofRamLakhan & it's been one of my greatest joys to watch Lakhan continue to bring a smile to people's faces, & and a dance in their steps...I'm not one to look back & ponder, but as I move forward to new avenues, I'm grateful for the choices that got me here...#LakhanFTW! pic.twitter.com/JPTzWHBovm — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) January 27, 2019

It's serendipitous that we should be working together on the anniversary of #RamLakhan! Can't think of a better way or a better person to celebrate this milestone with! #30YearsOfRamLakhan https://t.co/xnSbQfLu91 — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) January 27, 2019

He also wrote on Twitter, “30 years of Ram Lakhan and it’s been one of my greatest joys to watch Lakhan continue to bring a smile to people’s faces and a dance in their steps. I’m not one to look back and ponder, but as I move forward to new avenues, I’m grateful for the choices that got me here.”

Also read: Kangana Ranaut was always rude, says director Krish

The 1998 masala entertainer also starred Jackie Shroff, Dimple Kapadia, Amrish Puri, Gulshan Grover, Rakhee, Paresh Rawal, Saeed Jaffrey and Anu Kapoor in important roles. A revenge drama, the film was one of the biggest hits of its time.

Anil and Madhuri will be seen in comedy caper Total Dhamaal alongside Ajay Devgn. The film’s trailer was released recently. There has been speculation that Rohit Shetty will remake Ram Lakhan with the names of Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor as the prospective male leads.

First Published: Jan 27, 2019 15:10 IST