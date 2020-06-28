Madhuri Dixit celebrates mom’s birthday with son Arin, writes heartfelt note for her. Watch video

bollywood

Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit has shared a heartfelt message and a beautiful image of her mother on her birthday and it has garnered a lot of attention online. Madhuri posted a black-and-white picture of her mom and wrote late Saturday, “To my precious, my support system, the most beautiful woman in the whole world, my anchor in the stormy sea of life and the wind in my sails... I cherish you more with each passing day, today is just a little extra special. Happy Birthday Mom.”

Madhuri also shared a cute video from the celebrations of her mom’s birthday. Madhuri, along with her son Arin and a few staff members, are seen clapping and singing the birthday song as the actor’s mom sits on a chair and is all set to cut her birthday cake placed right in front of her.

Another video also shows Madhuri and Arin touching the feet of her mom. “To my precious, my support system, the most beautiful woman in the whole world, my anchor in the stormy sea of life and the wind in my sails... I cherish you more with each passing day, today is just a little extra special. Happy Birthday Mom. Thankful for our amazing team who are staying with us through the lockdown & helped put together this celebration today,” Madhuri captioned the video.

Anil Kapoor was among the first ones to respond and wrote, “Please wish mom for my side .. many many happy returns of the day .. remembering old times with your mom and dad.” Wow 88! Happy birthday to aunty ji .God bless her with great health,” Shilpa Shetty wrote.

Riteish Desmukh was quick to respond with, “Happy Happy Birthday !!!!’ The boys doing namaskar.” Farah Khan also commented, “It does take a village to bring up our parents happy birthday to her Mads.”

