e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 12, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Madhya Pradesh cop copies Ajay Devgn’s Phool Aur Kaante stunt, gets fined Rs 5000, watch

Madhya Pradesh cop copies Ajay Devgn’s Phool Aur Kaante stunt, gets fined Rs 5000, watch

Copying Ajay Devgn’s famous stunt from Phool Aur Kaante landed a Madhya Pradesh cop in trouble, see viral video here.

bollywood Updated: May 12, 2020 10:32 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
MP cop does Ajay Devgn’s Phool Aur Kaante stunt.
MP cop does Ajay Devgn’s Phool Aur Kaante stunt.
         

Actor Ajay Devgn’s famous stunt from his 1991 film Phool Aur Kaante is still a hot favourite after so many years. A cop in Madhya Pradesh, however, found himself in trouble after a video of him copying the stunt went viral.

In the video, the cop named Manoj Yadav, in charge of Narsinghgarh police station in Damoh district of Madhya Pradesh, can be seen doing the stunt. He balances himself on two slowly moving cars, with one foot on each of the roof of the two cars. The video has a title track of Rohit Shetty film, Singham, playing in the background. The scene features in Phool Aur Kaante, where Ajay does the same but with to bikes. The actor again did the same stunt with two cars in Golmaal Returns. Manoj Yadav’s look is also reminiscent of Ajay’s other hit film, Singham, where the actor played a tough cop.

 

The act got sharp response - Manoj was fined Rs 5,000 and warned against any such daredevilry in the future, police sources said on Monday. When the video of the stunt went viral on social media, senior police officials took a serious note of it as it will send wrong signals to the youngsters, they said.

Also read: Sonam Kapoor offers glimpse inside lavish home, shares ‘snapshots during quarantine’ with Anand Ahuja

Inspector General of Sagar range, Anil Sharma directed Damoh Superintendent of Police Hemant Chauhan to probe the matter. After investigation, the SP imposed the fine on the sub-inspector and warned him not to repeat such mistakes.

Ajay Devgn made his debut with Phool Aur Kaante, for which he also won Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut. Ajay is a fitness freak and is among the most fit actors in Bollywood.

(With PTI inputs)

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Glenmark starts clinical trials for potential Covid-19 drug in India
Glenmark starts clinical trials for potential Covid-19 drug in India
Air India staffer tests positive for Covid-19, office sealed for two days
Air India staffer tests positive for Covid-19, office sealed for two days
Migrant worker walking back to Bihar run over by SUV on Ambala highway, killed
Migrant worker walking back to Bihar run over by SUV on Ambala highway, killed
LIVE: Overloaded ventilator fire kills 5 Covid-19 patients in Russia
LIVE: Overloaded ventilator fire kills 5 Covid-19 patients in Russia
Pakistan ahead of others, says Qureshi as Opposition attacks govt over Covid-19
Pakistan ahead of others, says Qureshi as Opposition attacks govt over Covid-19
Who’s this batting like Sachin: Ex-Pak captain mistook Sehwag as Tendulkar
Who’s this batting like Sachin: Ex-Pak captain mistook Sehwag as Tendulkar
Rs 5-crore fine collected, 1.28 lakh vehicles impounded in this state during lockdown
Rs 5-crore fine collected, 1.28 lakh vehicles impounded in this state during lockdown
Why covid is deadlier for men & the rape which sparked a covid fear in Tihar
Why covid is deadlier for men & the rape which sparked a covid fear in Tihar
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19PM ModiIndian RailwaysCovid-19 Lockdown

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In