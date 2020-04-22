Ajay Devgn endorses Aarogya Setu app, watch him meet his new ‘bodyguard’ in short video

bollywood

Updated: Apr 22, 2020 20:42 IST

Actor Amitabh Bachchan has shared Ajay Devgn’s public service video about the government’s Aarogya Setu app, which has been designed to keep a track of persons affected by the coronavirus. Sharing the video, Amitabh wrote on Twitter that everyone should take precautions against the virus.

He wrote, “Be safe .. be in precaution .. just be ..” and added a folded hands emoji. Ajay in his tweet had written, “Dhanyawad @PMOIndia @narendramodi for creating a personal bodyguard for every Indian to fight COVID-19. #SetuMeraBodyguard hai aur aapka bhi.” He had also shared a link through which people can download the app.

Be safe .. be in precaution .. just be ..🙏 https://t.co/bQOFzTalTa — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 22, 2020

In the video -- a sketch of sorts -- Ajay is introduced to his new ‘bodyguard’, called Setu. Setu tells the actor about his skills, which involve protecting him and his family from the virus. Setu says that his services aren’t reserved just for Ajay, but each of the country’s 1.3 billion citizens.

The app uses the smartphone’s location data and Bluetooth to check if you have been near a Covid-19 infected person or not.

Also read: Hrithik Roshan, Ajay Devgn urge Covid-19 survivors to donate blood: ‘It contains the bullets that can kill the virus’

In addition, the Aarogya Setu app also suggests tips on how to prevent yourself from getting infected by the coronavirus. The app even shares your data with the government in case you are tested positive for Covid-19 or have been in contact with the person. However, the app’s privacy policy does add that the data is not shared by third-party users.

Follow @htshowbiz for more