Ajay Devgn endorses Aarogya Setu app, watch him meet his new ‘bodyguard’ in short video

Actor Ajay Devgn has appeared in a short video, in which he endorses the government’s Aarogya Setu app, designed to track those affected by the coronavirus.

bollywood Updated: Apr 22, 2020 20:42 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Ajay Devgn as the bodyguard ‘Setu’ in a screengrab from the video.
Actor Amitabh Bachchan has shared Ajay Devgn’s public service video about the government’s Aarogya Setu app, which has been designed to keep a track of persons affected by the coronavirus. Sharing the video, Amitabh wrote on Twitter that everyone should take precautions against the virus.

He wrote, “Be safe .. be in precaution .. just be ..” and added a folded hands emoji. Ajay in his tweet had written, “Dhanyawad @PMOIndia @narendramodi for creating a personal bodyguard for every Indian to fight COVID-19. #SetuMeraBodyguard hai aur aapka bhi.” He had also shared a link through which people can download the app.

 

In the video -- a sketch of sorts -- Ajay is introduced to his new ‘bodyguard’, called Setu. Setu tells the actor about his skills, which involve protecting him and his family from the virus. Setu says that his services aren’t reserved just for Ajay, but each of the country’s 1.3 billion citizens.

The app uses the smartphone’s location data and Bluetooth to check if you have been near a Covid-19 infected person or not.

In addition, the Aarogya Setu app also suggests tips on how to prevent yourself from getting infected by the coronavirus. The app even shares your data with the government in case you are tested positive for Covid-19 or have been in contact with the person. However, the app’s privacy policy does add that the data is not shared by third-party users.

