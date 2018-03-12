Maharashtra farmers’ march: Onir, Riteish Deshmukh and other Bollywood celebs extend support

Filmmakers Anurag Kashyap, Shirish Kunder, Nandita Das and actors R Madhavan and Riteish Deshmukh have extended their support to the thousands of farmers who have reached Mumbai to press for their demands and meet the Maharashtra chief minister.

Over 35,000 farmers from across Maharashtra, who embarked on a ‘Long March’ from Nashik on March 6 to press their various demands, arrived at Azad Maidan early on Monday. The farmers are pressing for an unconditional loan waiver, and transfer of forest land to tribal farmers who have been tilling it for years.

While Anurag Kashyap retweeted several posts supporting the farmers, others posted tweets to express their support and respect for them.

R Madhavan extended his support to the farmers and tweeted, “totally and whole heartedly support this for all farmers in this Nation. ....LETS MAKE THAT DIFFERENCE ..Walking 180 km, 35,000 Farmers Reach Mumbai For Debt Waiver, Fair Pay.”

I totally and whole heartedly support this for all farmers in this Nation. ....LETS MAKE THAT DIFFERENCE ..

Walking 180 km, 35,000 Farmers Reach Mumbai For Debt Waiver, Fair Payhttps://t.co/78CMhwdJeK — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) March 11, 2018

Riteish Deshmukh tweeted, “50,000 farmers walked 180kms, asking for the rightful compensation for their crop. On their last stretch they walked all night making sure they didn’t disturb the SSC board examinations. #Compassion #respect #Salute #JaiKisan.”

50,000 farmers walked 180kms, asking for the rightful compensation for their crop. On their last stretch they walked all night making sure they didn’t disturb the SSC board examinations. #Compassion #respect #Salute #JaiKisan - 🙏🏽🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/epa0a90A6u — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) March 12, 2018

Nandita Das wrote, ““Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere. We are caught in an inescapable network of mutuality, tied in a single garment of destiny. Whatever affects one directly, affects all indirectly.” #MartinLutherKing.”

"Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere. We are caught in an inescapable network of mutuality, tied in a single garment of destiny. Whatever affects one directly, affects all indirectly." #MartinLutherKing https://t.co/P7aMdXL2iC — Nandita Das (@nanditadas) March 12, 2018

Filmmaker Shirish Kunder wrote, “As long as the farmers and soldiers are willing to die for us, RESPECT The moment they protest against any injustice, POLITICAL AGENDA, We love docile cows!”

As long as the farmers and soldiers are willing to die for us, RESPECT 🙏



The moment they protest against any injustice, POLITICAL AGENDA 😡



We love docile cows!#FarmersMarchToMumbai #FarmersMarch #KisanLongMarch #FarmersProtest #LongMarch #AzadMaidan — Shirish Kunder (@ShirishKunder) March 12, 2018

Producer Atul Kasbekar paid his respects to the farmers and tweeted, “Massive respect! Farmers in the mammoth agitation agreed to walk across the city at night so as to not inconvenience citizens esp kids appearing for exams. Here’s a sea of humanity passing my bldg at 3:30am Lesson for politicians who visit Mumbai n create havoc.”

Massive respect!

Farmers in the mammoth agitation agreed to walk across the city at night so as to not inconvenience citizens esp kids appearing for exams.👍🏽🙏🏽

Here’s a sea of humanity passing my bldg at 3:30am

Lesson for politicians who visit Mumbai n create havoc pic.twitter.com/KVr5XiNZTL — atul kasbekar (@atulkasbekar) March 12, 2018

RESPECT #kisanlongmarch These Farmers have kindness far beyond most arrogant political rallies who dont care about public inconvenience .

Giant March Spares Students' Exams As Farmers Protest In Mumbai https://t.co/vhQiNQFEir via @ndtv — Onir (@IamOnir) March 12, 2018

I feel very emotional listening to the plight of the farmers and their stories. Walking barefoot and with bare necessities and still being as patient, calm and disciplined. I really hope we find a way to help end the prolonged ordeal of the backbone of this country - Jai Kisan! — kunal kemmu (@kunalkemmu) March 12, 2018

And sadly thousands will be treated as pawns for the stupid political mud slinging match and be sent back empty handed. #whowehavebecome https://t.co/jCLjyjySlM — Shruti Seth (@SethShruti) March 12, 2018

With blisters in the foot.. hunger in their eyes our farmers have walked seeking #fairplay #dignity ...this is the Truth because of your Lies and failed promises .. will you give them justice as they knock at your door... before they rise to knock you out #justasking pic.twitter.com/6lry7X0wz1 — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) March 12, 2018

"Ah you loved me as a loser, but now you're worried that I just might win

You know the way to stop me, but you don't have the discipline

How many nights I prayed for this, to let my work begin..." https://t.co/4IkNtfOYqD — Soumik Sen (@bangdu) March 12, 2018

"Ring the bells that still can ring

Forget your perfect offering

There is a crack in everything

That's how the light gets in." https://t.co/gKUzuWpYJF — Soumik Sen (@bangdu) March 12, 2018

The group of peasants -- men, women, youth and even seniors -- abandoned their night’s rest, to march from the Somaiya Grounds, Vidyavihar, starting 2 a.m. (Monday) to reach the historic Azad Maidan at dawn, to avoid inconveniencing students appearing for the ongoing board examinations.

