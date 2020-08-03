Maharashtra home minister questions Bihar Police’s jurisdiction in Sushant Singh Rajput case, condemns demand for CBI probe

bollywood

Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh has censured the demand to transfer the Sushant Singh Rajput case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) from the Mumbai Police. He also questioned the jurisdiction of the Bihar Police in the case.

Deshmukh wrote on Twitter, “@MumbaiPolice already began investigating allegations about @itsSSR’s unfortunate alleged suicide. Even if Bihar Police registered an offence in Patna, under Ch. 12 & 13 of the #CrPC it has to be investigated,inquired & tried by police & courts within whose jurisdiction the offence is committed. I condemn the demand for the @itsSSR case to be handed to #CBI. The case is now being politcised for political gains. #MaharashtraPolice is inquiring into the case professionally & are competent in digging out the truth, leaving no stone unturned!”

Sushant died on June 14 and the Mumbai Police are investigating the case. However, last month, the late actor’s father KK Singh filed an FIR with the Patna Police against Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her family for alleged abetment to suicide. A four-member team of Bihar Police arrived in Mumbai to launch their own probe.

There has also been an increasing demand to transfer the case to the CBI. Responding to this, Deshmukh had said last month that he does not see the need for it as the Mumbai Police was ‘competent enough’ to take charge of the investigation.

“I have the tweets and the campaign. But I don’t think that a CBI probe is required. The Mumbai Police is competent enough to handle such cases and they are investigating every aspect of the case including professional rivalry. As of now, we do not see any foul play. Details of the investigation will be shared once it is completed,” he had said.

Meanwhile, Vinay Tiwari, the Patna (Central) SP who arrived in Mumbai on Sunday to lead the investigation, has been ‘forcibly quarantined’ by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials, according to Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey. Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti expressed shock at the development and called it ‘disgraceful’.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

