Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta says ‘disgraceful’ as Patna IPS officer to lead probe ‘forcibly quarantined’ in Mumbai

Updated: Aug 03, 2020 08:00 IST

Vinay Tiwari, the Patna (Central) SP who has been sent from Bihar to lead the investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, has been ‘forcibly quarantined’ by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials, according to Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey. Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti shared the news on Facebook and called it ‘disgraceful’.

In another Facebook post, Shweta wrote, “What? Is this even for real? How can an officer sent on duty be quarantined for 14 Days? #JusticeForSushant.”

The Bihar DGP shared on Facebook that Tiwari was quarantined on Sunday night and asked to stay at a guest house in the suburb of Goregaon. “IPS officer Vinay Tiwari reached Mumbai today from patna on official duty to lead the police team there but he has been forcibly quarantined by BMC officials at 11 pm today.He was not provided accommodation in the IPS Mess despite request and was staying in a guest house in Goregaon,” he wrote.

Last week, an FIR was filed in Patna by Sushant’s father KK Singh against the late actor’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and six others for abetment to suicide. A four-member team of the Patna Police then reached Mumbai for investigation. Tiwari was sent on Sunday to head the investigating team.

Sushant died by suicide on June 14. The Mumbai Police are investigating the case and have questioned at least 40 people so far, including Rhea and her brother Showik Chakraborty.

Rhea filed a petition in the Supreme Court, challenging the jurisdiction of the Patna Police in the case. According to the lawyer of Sushant’s family, Vikas Singh, this indicates that she has sought a transfer of the case to Mumbai as someone is ‘helping her’ in the Mumbai Police.

“FIR is registered in Patna, now she (Rhea) has filed a petition in Supreme Court seeking stay and transfer of investigation to Mumbai. Isse jyada kya proof chahiye ki (what more proof is needed that) somebody in Mumbai Police is helping her,” he told PTI.

