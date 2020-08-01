Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta shares actor’s to-do list for June 29, says he was ‘planning ahead’

bollywood

Sushant Singh Rajput’s US-based sister Shweta Singh Kirti has shared a whiteboard with the actor’s plan post June 29 as a proof that he was “planning ahead”. The actor died by suicide on June 14 and his father has filed an abetment to suicide case against his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty with the Bihar Police.

Shweta shared a post with Sushant’s plans for June 29 and ahead. His list included doing waking up early, reading books, doing meditation, working out and conquering the moment. Shweta wrote, “Bhai’s White Board where he was planning to start his workout and transcendental meditation from 29th June daily. So, he was planning ahead. #justiceforsushantsinghrajput.”

Shweta has been sharing posts demanding ‘justice’ for her brother. On Saturday, she wrote, “Your branches may twist and turn as you flex toward the light, yet your unwavering intentions will ensure that no faint wind will sway you from your mission” #JusticeforSushantSingRajput #Seekingstrengthandunity #biharpolice.” She had also shared an interview of Ankita Lokhande, Sushant’s ex-girlfriend, while saying ‘Satyameva Jayate (Truth shall prevail)’.

On Friday, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday filed a money laundering case against Rhea and her family on the basis of a Bihar Police FIR in which Sushant’s father has accused them of abetting the Bollywood actor’s suicide.

Rhea also broke her silence over the FIR filed to say ‘Satyamev Jayate’ (truth shall prevail), and that she had “immense faith in god and the judiciary”. She said this in a brief video statement released through her lawyers.

A Bihar Police team which is in Mumbai to investigate the FIR registered in Patna against Rhea, recorded the statement of Ankita, in which she is reported to have said the late actor was not under depression, a police official said.

The 34-year-old actor, who was dating Chakraborty, was found hanging in his apartment in Mumbai’s Bandra area on June 14.