Home / Bollywood / Sushant Singh Rajput’s favourite line was ‘goosebumps aa rahe hai’, would say it 5 times a day: Amit Sadh

Sushant Singh Rajput’s favourite line was ‘goosebumps aa rahe hai’, would say it 5 times a day: Amit Sadh

Remembering his friend Sushant Singh Rajput, Amit Sadh says his favourite line was ‘goosebumps aa rahe hai’. “I think of him everytime I have goosebumps,” Amit says.

bollywood Updated: Aug 01, 2020 07:25 IST
Jyoti Sharma Bawa
Jyoti Sharma Bawa
Sushant Singh Rajput and Amit Sadh in Kai Po Che!
Sushant Singh Rajput and Amit Sadh in Kai Po Che!
         

If one were to use one adjective for Kai Po Che, it would be real. Three youngsters, each perhaps standing for key aspects of India – the capitalist, the political and its very heart, its multi-religious identity. The face of these complex ideas were three youngsters – Sushant Singh Rajput, Amit Sadh and Rajkummar Rao.

 

Sushant represented the heart and the electric chemistry between the three leads made the film a landmark. Many remembered it as the actor died on June 14, leaving millions of his fans heartbroken. Amit, his friend and co-star only has his happy memories of Sushant.

He remembered Sushant’s favourite line, ‘goosebumps aa rahe hai (I am getting goosebumps)’ with fondness. “When you say Sushant I get goosebumps on my body and when I get goosebumps, I think of Sushant. It was his favourite line, he would say it five times a day. Anything he liked, if his shot was good or if he liked a script, he would say that. Now, every time I get goosebumps, like now, I think of him. That is all I want to say about him at this point”.

Sushant made his Bollywood debut with the 2013 film directed by Abhishek Kapoor, based on a book by Chetan Bhagat. Amit remembers how despite the critical and box office success of the film, he didn’t get any film for 6-8 months. “Even after Kai Po Che people would not pay me and say ‘we are launching you’. I just got so tired of being launched. After a while I started joking that I am such a bad actor that I have to be constantly launched. I didn’t get any good roles despite giving good auditions as they told me they had to launch someone else. Today I say it in humour, some fun and sarcasm. I used to be a little down but got some work, but it was only one film at a time.”

