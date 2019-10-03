Malaika Arora lunches with girl gang as ‘prodigal son’ Arhaan joins them. See pics

bollywood

Actor and fitness diva Malaika Arora is often spotted out and about the town with her girl gang including sister Amrita Arora, Seema Khan -- wife of Sohail Khan and Maheep Kapoor -- wife of actor Sanjay Kapoor. However, on Wednesday, joining the gang on their lunch outing was her son, Arhaan Khan. Pictures of young Arhaan posing with his mother and others has gone viral.

In the pictures, the four ladies pose for camera along with a casually dressed Arhaan. While Malaika is dressed in a stylish denim dungaree with a short top inside, Arhaan was dressed in a grey shorts and T-shirt with a pair of sliders. Amrita and Seema are in distress jeans while Maheep keeps it simple in regular jeans and a black T-shirt.

Malaika shared a picture with just her son and herself as her Instagram stories and dubbed it “the prodigal son...” with a bunch of red heart emojis.

Malaika Arora has shared a picture with son Arhaan from their lunch outing on Wednesday.

Malaika is a regular in the fitness circuit and along with Shilpa Shetty will count among the fittest actors in town. She routinely puts up videos and pictures of her doing yoga. Sometime in September, Malaika posted a picture of her trying to ace a variation of the Chamatkarasana.

Malaika wrote on Instagram: “We truly do believe in miracles. But miracles don’t happen overnight, they take time, they take effort and they need for us to be open, but they are not impossible. Speaking of miracles, here is a variation of the Chamatkarasana, which helps us do just this!”

She also shared the benefits of the asana and added, “It truly is a miracle asana, which helps in both physical and psychological benefits. 1. It meticulously combines the back bend and single hand balance. 2. Physically, it opens the chest, shoulders and throat. 3. Opens the hips and hip flexors. 4. Stretches and strengthens the back. 5. It cultivates feelings of universal love and acceptance.”

She concluded with a gratitude message: “May all beings everywhere be happy and free, and may the thoughts, words, and actions of my own life contribute in some way to that happiness and to that freedom for all. Hello Universe, Hello new week!”

