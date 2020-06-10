e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 10, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Malaika Arora’s building sealed after resident tests positive for Covid-19

Malaika Arora’s building sealed after resident tests positive for Covid-19

Malaika Arora’s building in the Bandra area of Mumbai has been made a containment zone after a resident tested positive for the coronavirus.

bollywood Updated: Jun 10, 2020 19:34 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Malaika Arora had been quarantining with son Arhaan.
Malaika Arora had been quarantining with son Arhaan.
         

Television personality Malaika Arora’s building in Mumbai has been made a containment zone after a resident tested positive for the coronavirus. The building was sealed on June 8, Hindustan Times can independently confirm.

Malaika has been sharing regular social media updates throughout the lockdown. She had been quarantining with her son, Arhaan. In visuals that were shared during the lockdown, Malaika was also spotted participating in a paying tributes to frontline workers with actor boyfriend Arjun Kapoor.

 

View this post on Instagram

My various stages of lockdown... #stayhomestaysafe #staysane

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on

 

 

From cooking videos to fun memes with her dog Casper, to trolling her son and having fun exchanges with Arjun on social media, Malaika has been active online during the lockdown. In a video shared by her, she’d spoken about her daily routine. “My every morning ritual, stand under the sun and get my share of Vitamin D, which I think is so essential. Don’t forget, just get the morning sun,” she’d said.

Also read: Malaika Arora pulls off complicated yoga pose in new pic, can you ace it too?

Earlier this week, Malaika had teased somewhat of a return to public life by sharing a picture of herself performing a yoga asana. She encouraged her followers to attempt it as well. She’d written, “Hey everyone. I know you’ve been wondering where I had disappeared but I think we all needed some time to ourselves. Locked down at home has made us closer to ourselves, physically and mentally. But I think a lot of us have embraced it and adjusted our lives around this ‘new normal’ and a lot of you have been asking me what I’m doing at home, how I’m staying regular at my workouts.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
In Nepal’s map tactics, a reflection of China’s growing footprint in Kathmandu
In Nepal’s map tactics, a reflection of China’s growing footprint in Kathmandu
Never coined Corona Express, people did: Mamata Banerjee on attack by Amit Shah
Never coined Corona Express, people did: Mamata Banerjee on attack by Amit Shah
Jewels worth Rs 1,350 crore brought back from Nirav Modi’s Hong Kong godown
Jewels worth Rs 1,350 crore brought back from Nirav Modi’s Hong Kong godown
INS Vikrant theft case: NIA arrests two persons from Bihar
INS Vikrant theft case: NIA arrests two persons from Bihar
In post Covid-19 world, cities to have pedestrian-friendly markets, more cyclists: Centre
In post Covid-19 world, cities to have pedestrian-friendly markets, more cyclists: Centre
Enough is enough: Bravo joins Sammy and Gayle against racism
Enough is enough: Bravo joins Sammy and Gayle against racism
Covid-19 could kill 50-100 million like 1918 influenza pandemic did, Lancet paper
Covid-19 could kill 50-100 million like 1918 influenza pandemic did, Lancet paper
Covid War Room: Uttarakhand CM’s medical & economic plan as India ‘unlocks’
Covid War Room: Uttarakhand CM’s medical & economic plan as India ‘unlocks’
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State-wise TallyCovid-19Arvind KejriwalCovid-19 DelhiPetrol Price

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In