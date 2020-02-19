e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Malaika Arora shares cute photo of son Arhaan with Kareena Kapoor’s son Taimur, says ‘My baby with Bebo’s baby’

Malaika Arora shares cute photo of son Arhaan with Kareena Kapoor’s son Taimur, says ‘My baby with Bebo’s baby’

Malaika Arora took to Instagram to share a picture of her son Arhaan and Kareena Kapoor’s son Taimur Ali Khan. Fans showered love on the adorable photo.

bollywood Updated: Feb 19, 2020 10:51 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Malaika Arora shared a picture of Arhaan Khan with Kareena Kapoor’s son Taimur Ali Khan.
         

Malaika Arora treated her Instagram followers to an adorable picture of the “Khan boys” – her son Arhaan Khan, and Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s son Taimur Ali Khan. “My baby with Bebo’s baby #khanboys #Timtim,” she captioned the cute click, in which Arhaan was seen posing for the camera while Taimur gazed lovingly at him.

In just a few hours, Malaika’s post garnered more than 2,50,000 likes on Instagram. Her sister Amrita Arora, Sanjay Kapoor and Bhavana Pandey commented with heart emojis, while Farah Khan wrote, “Such beautiful boys.”

Fans also showered love on the picture of Arhaan and Taimur. “Mashaallahh allah blessed always both of u so gorgeous lookinggg,” one Instagram user wrote. “Really handsome,” another commented. “Both are cute,” another wrote. Several fans also pointed out Arhaan’s resemblance to his father, Arbaaz Khan.

 

View this post on Instagram

My baby with Bebo’s baby #khanboys♥️ #Timtim

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on

Malaika and Kareena are extremely close and are often seen partying together. Their girl gang also includes their respective sisters, Amrita and Karisma Kapoor.

While Taimur is quite the paparazzi favourite and pictures of him often take social media by storm, Arhaan is “social media shy”. In an interview with Film Companion, Malaika had said, “He is like, ‘I don’t like it, just keep me away.’” She added that he was busy enjoying the teenage life to worry about his Instagram followers.

“Right now, he is in that phase where I think he is noticing pretty women around. I think he is in that space and he does not care about anything else,” she said.

On the work front, Malaika is currently seen as one of the judges in the MTV reality show Supermodel Of The Year. She will also be judging the upcoming dance reality show India’s Best Dancer.

Meanwhile, Kareena is awaiting the release of Homi Adajania’s Angrezi Medium, which also stars Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan. The film will release on March 13.

